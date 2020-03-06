GENEVA — The Geneva Women’s Assembly will hold a march and rally on Sunday, March 8 in recognition of International Women’s Day.
The march will begin at noon at 574 S. Main St. and will proceed to Bicentennial Park for a rally, according to organizers.
The Women’s Assembly noted that this is the fourth straight year it has organized an action for International Women’s Day in Geneva. In previous years, demonstrations focused on women’s unpaid labor, highlighting the important and uncompensated role women play in all aspects of society.
“This year, the Geneva Women’s Assembly has really focused on mutual aid and community self-defense projects,” said organizer Hannah Dickinson. “We’ve organized three free clothing pop-ups; helped to organize the FLX Rapid Response Network to defend our immigrant neighbors from ICE; supported women facing eviction, violent encounters with the police and domestic violence; and inaugurated a fighting feminist self-defense class.
“We know we cannot rely on the state or the patriarchal political system to protect us, so it is imperative that we stand up for one another. We’re calling on Finger Lakers of all genders to join the feminist army that is rising up in Geneva this International Women’s Day.”
Dickinson said that “all over the world, women and gender minorities face violence, bigotry, and oppression at the hands of the capitalist state. We are murdered, raped, disappeared, criminalized, incarcerated, deported, harassed and punished. The ongoing fight for the equality of women and the eradication of misogynistic violence is an international one. And all over the world — from Mexico to India, Puerto Rico to Bolivia, Ireland to Haiti, Chile to Geneva — women have been fighting back with solidarity. Together we are building a formidable movement, a fighting feminist army for the 99 percent.”
She added that the Bicentennial Park rally is focused on “why we fight for gender equality and the forms of solidarity we are building to fight the patriarchy and have each other’s backs.”