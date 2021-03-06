GENEVA — Every year on March 8, the world celebrates the contributions of women by observing International Women’s Day. It's viewed as a day to reflect on the past and imagine a brighter future — and fight to make that future a reality.
Locally, the day has taken on extra significance this year: It marks the fifth anniversary of the founding of the Geneva Women’s Assembly.
The group is celebrating by hosting “Five Years of Fight Back: Resist, Reclaim, Reimagine” at 2 p.m. Sunday. Participants will march to various sites of significance in Geneva’s fight for equality and justice to reflect on how far the city has come — and prepare for the fight ahead.
“With so much amazing activism happening in Geneva in the last year — from the People’s Peaceful Protest successfully advocating for the City Council, to establishing the long-overdue Police Review Board, to the incredible accomplishments of Blueprint Geneva and the Boys & Girls Club to keep the people of our city fed — there is a lot to celebrate,” Assembly member Jess Farrell said.
The pandemic has illustrated the challenges women continue to face.
“Women workers have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic and deep economic crisis,” Assembly member Hannah Dickinson explained. “Women are leading the struggle for dignity and rights under the crushing weight of these crises, from farmer’s protests in India, to legalized abortion in Argentina, to the fight for a free Haiti. Here in the U.S., women and people of oppressed genders have been in the lead of the national uprisings against racism, teachers’ struggles for safe school reopening, the fight for $15 (minimum wage), and the struggle for housing justice.”
At each stop on Sunday's route, attendees will hear from local activists who will share stories of past successes and the reasons why they are still fighting for social change.
“I continue to fight because women continue to be second-class citizens in this society and in this city,” explained Penny Hankins, one of the activists scheduled to speak at the event. “I refuse to live a life where my behavior and personhood are defined by men.”
“I fight for justice because it is the only thing you can do in an unjust world like this one,” said Gabriela Nieves, a member of the HWS student group Rising Panthers, which is participating in the event. “ ‘Sit down and be quiet’ is what I’ve always been told to do, but being loud was my only real option.”
Sunday's event will begin at the South Main Street bridge above Routes 5&20. Face coverings are required, and all Covid-19 protocols will be followed. For those who are unable to attend in person, a live feed will be streamed from the Geneva Women’s Assembly's social media Instagram (@geneva_womens_assembly) and Facebook (Geneva Women’s Assembly) accounts.