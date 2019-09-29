GENEVA — The Geneva Family YMCA is hosting an official kickoff event for its capital fundraising campaign tonight at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.
The event will run from 7-9 p.m. Mary Bakogiannis, the YMCA’s executive director, said major donors will be there, along with the Y’s board of directors, members of the capital project committee and community members.
“This event will mark the beginning of the public portion of our fundraising efforts and will be followed in October by a larger-scale community event at McDonough Park on Oct. 19,” Bakogiannis said. “We will be showcasing our campaign video and an exhibit on the Y created by the Geneva Historical Society.”
YMCA officials unveiled plans earlier this year for an approximately $4 million expansion and renovation project at the 399 William St. facility, which was built in 1971.
Longtime community benefactors Dave and Brenda Rickey have pledged $2 million through their foundation. Dave Rickey, a Geneva native and DeSales High School graduate, retired in 2005 as president and CEO of California-based Applied Micro Circuits Corp. He and his wife, who live in the San Diego area but visit Geneva several times a year, have made major gifts over the years to local organizations like Finger Lakes Health, the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, Happiness House and Geneva Public Library.
The Y project includes a two-story, 9,000-square-foot addition featuring an exercise studio; gymnasium remodel, including a new wood floor; renovation of the current weight room for an expanded child care area; extending the main lobby into the current child care area; and infrastructure upgrades like new roofs, men’s and women’s locker room renovations and repaving the parking lot.
The YMCA also is using a recent $750,000 regional economic development grant from the state for the project. That leaves about $1.25 million to be raised through the public fundraising campaign that kicks off today.
Bakogiannis said the project will be done in phases and the Y will remain open during construction and renovation. If fundraising goes well, work could begin later this year or in 2020.