GENEVA — A groundbreaking ceremony for a project that has been discussed for at least a decade — although more seriously in the last several years — is planned for next week.
State and local officials will be on hand May 25 for a noon ceremony at the Geneva Family YMCA on William Street. The $4.3 million construction and renovation project, dubbed “Building What Matters,” is expected to take 15-18 months. The Y will stay open during that time.
“This long-overdue and extremely necessary expansion and renovation of our 52-year-old facility will enable the Y to expand and improve our key programs: child care/universal pre-kindergarten, after-school, summer camp, and senior wellness,” said Mary Bakogiannis, the Y’s executive director.
Bakogiannis said project plans have been underway since 2017 but were interrupted by the covid pandemic. Massa Construction of Geneva is the general contractor.
The project will add 10,000 square feet of programming space, including a two-story wellness center that will house cardio and weight equipment, a group exercise studio, chronic disease prevention and recovery program center, a lounge for all ages, and expanded childcare center. It also includes updating four locker rooms, replacing the gymnasium floor, and upgrades to lighting, heating, ventilation, electrical, and plumbing systems. The welcome center/lobby will be expanded too.
Officials said the project will provide quality jobs in the trades during construction, and add several childcare and human service staff positions when completed.
“Providing a modern, safe, and right-sized facility will allow us to continue to deliver the Y’s core principals of youth development, health and wellness, and social responsibility,” said Rob Sollenne, president of the YMCA’s board of directors.
Funding will come from a variety of sources, including a $2.5 million donation from the Brenda & Dave Rickey Foundation. Dave Rickey, a Geneva native and DeSales High School graduate, retired in 2005 as president and CEO of California-based Applied Micro Circuits Corp. He and his wife, who live in San Diego but visit Geneva several times a year, have made major gifts over the years — through their foundation — to local organizations such as Finger Lakes Health, the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, Happiness House, and the Geneva Public Library.
Project officials have secured a $750,000 grant from the state’s Finger Lake Regional Economic Development Council. Over the next two years officials hope a community fundraising and grant procurement campaign will close the $1 million gap to bring the project to completion.
While the Y’s William Street facility is more than 50 years old, the YMCA has served the Geneva community for more than 155 years. It now serves a four-county area and boasts a membership of more than 3,000 people, including youth, adults, families, and seniors.
People interested in making a commitment to the “Building What Matters” campaign can contact Bakogiannis at mbakogiannis@genevafamilyymca.org or 315-789-1616.