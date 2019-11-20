GENEVA — The Geneva Family YMCA will have its annual “Turkey Trot” 5K Fun Run on Thanksgiving morning.
The event starts at 10 a.m. from the William Street site and features three routes — a five-mile run, 5K run and two-mile walk/run. Prize pies will go to the first male and female to complete each route.
The fee is $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the event. The first 120 people to register will get a “Talk Turkey to Me” Turkey Trot T-shirt.
Early registration is encouraged and available at the YMCA or online at signmeup.com/YMCATurkeyTrot. People can also sign up on the day of the event.
Encouraging people to “Justify Your Pie,” the YMCA will open at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving day. People can attend the annual “Aerobics for Hunger” group exercise class taught by Arlene Eddington, Tiffany Sculli and Marli Gringeri, with proceeds going to the Geneva Community Food Pantry; the suggested donation to participate is $5.
The YMCA also is accepting donations for the Beverley Animal Shelter on Thanksgiving morning and before. A shelter wish list can be found at facebook.com/events/492791908114444/permalink/493326608060974.
The YMCA wellness center will be open for use on Thanksgiving morning, with the suggested donation of $5. Proceeds will benefit the YMCA and its programs for both youth and adults.