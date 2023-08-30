GENEVA — The Geneva Family YMCA is hosting “A Night That Matters,” a special event featuring a live auction of donated experiences, Sept. 29 at Cobblestone Restaurant.
YMCA officials said the evening of food, drinks, and entertainment will go toward raising $350,000 for the capital campaign that will improve and expand the YMCA facility and its programs.
“We are near the goal line and need to make a successful final fundraising push to achieve our goal,” said Mary Bakogiannis, the YMCA’s executive director. “The Rickey Foundation has made an amazing gift to this project, but we still need the help of our members, local business owners, and organizations considered to be pillars of the community to complete our fundraising.”
Charlie Evangelista, chairman of the capital campaign steering committee, said the evening will feature an early-admittance VIP area with YMCA leaders and the project developer, Massa Construction, which is donating the event venue.
“We are planning a fun evening for people who care about this great institution that has served this community since 1870, and who want to ensure it continues to provide valuable and affordable services as our community’s needs expand and intensify,” Evangelista said.
The main event of “A Night That Matters” will be a live auction of unique experiences and items, including sports memorabilia, guided air tours of the Finger Lakes, and lakehouse rentals.
Auction items are available for advance review on the YMCA website at genevafamilyymca.org.
Tickets cost $60, or $110 per couple. They’re available at brownpapertickets.com/event/6116015. Corporate sponsorships are available; they include six tickets, VIP access, and pre- and post-publicity for the event.
Businesses interested in sponsoring and attending the event can contact the YMCA at 315-789-1616.