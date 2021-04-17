GENEVA — Each year during Women’s History Month, on International Women’s Day, the Zonta Club of Geneva recognizes women who have contributed to the empowerment and betterment of society.
This year, the Zonta Club of Geneva celebrates the achievements of Mary Beer and Diane Devlin, the public health directors in Ontario and Wayne counties, respectively, for their work in combating COVID-19, their dedicated service to their counties, and their efforts to encourage the health and wellness of their counties.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the face of Public Health in this country forever,” said Emilie Sisson, president of the Geneva Zonta Club. “Our local health departments have led the way in informing the public, coordinating vaccine distribution, and providing steady guidance in confronting the myths surrounding vaccination. The Zonta Club of Geneva has addressed health needs for many years and is proud to be able to call attention to the work of our local public health directors today.”
Beer was appointed to her current position in September 2008. She is a registered nurse with experience working in acute care, home care, primary care, long-term care, clinical information technology, managed care, and quality assurance. She has held professional leadership positions for 40-plus years.
She is a board member of the S2AY Rural Health Network, the Finger Lakes Performing Provider System, the Partnership for Ontario County, and UR Homecare, and a member of the Common Ground Health Metrics Advisory, Thompson Health’s Population Health, Finger Lakes Health Advisory and Lifespan’s Advisory committees.
Additionally, Beer is a hospice volunteer for Serenity House, and is past president of the Clifton Springs Rotary Club. Originally from Henrietta, she now lives in Farmington with her husband, Jim.
Devlin’s 30-year nursing career began as a medical, surgical and cardiac nurse in local hospitals. After a few years, she accepted a community health nurse position at Wayne County Public Health. In her 25 years with the health department Devlin has served as coordinator of the Migrant Health Program and as a supervising public health nurse.
Devlin assumed her current post in December 2008.
The Zonta Club of Geneva is one of the 12,000 clubs comprising Zonta International whose mission is to empower women through service and advocacy. There are Zonta Clubs in 63 countries with more than 29,000 members.
For information about the Zonta Club of Geneva, visit www.zontaclubofgeneva.org or call Sisson at (315) 521-5853.
For more information about Zonta International, visit www.zonta.org.