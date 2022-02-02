GENEVA — World War II veteran and 95-year-old Samuel Ferugia III — better known to many as Sammy — has a new car thanks to the generosity of others.
In a story that tugged at the heartstrings of many, Ferugia's car, a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier, was stolen Sunday afternoon when he left it in a parking lot to go into Baroody's Cigar Store on Exchange Street to buy lottery tickets.
A GoFundMe campaign was set up by supporters and friends with a goal of raising $15,000 toward purchasing a car for him. However, with the assistance of Tradition Chevrolet in Geneva and a surprise donor, Sammy is all set with a new ride.