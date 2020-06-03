Jackie Caito is a 70-year-old woman who was born in Geneva, moved away, then came back 21 years ago to be closer to family.
She spent her professional career as a school Health Education instructor. She is healthy for her age and does not own a car, so she walks, which helps keep her fit.
Last Aug. 13, at about 8:45 a.m., she was walking from her South Main Street home to a yoga class downtown. As she headed north on Main Street, just before reaching Beef & Brew, a young man approached her and the two exchanged pleasantries. Caito then inadvertently strayed just inches to her right, at which point her foot caught the edge of an old, large concrete block (top inset photo).
It likely had been a part of the gas station that occupied the property years ago. The lot is now vacant and owned by the city.
She fell to the sidewalk, trying to cushion the fall with her left arm. One of the realities of aging is that we become far more frail and brittle. Jackie (bottom inset photo) ended up breaking her nose (and the glasses she was wearing) and several teeth, along with damaging her jaw. She also suffered some cuts and injured her shoulder, the same shoulder she had replacement surgery on three years ago.
Because of the fall, she currently has only 35% mobility with that arm/shoulder. Often, the pain brings her to tears. Physical therapy was unable to help, resulting in surgery May 18 at Geneva General Hospital.
Jackie is now recovering at home. Thankfully, she has an incredible health insurance policy that has covered all the medical bills.
However, she has filed a notice of claim against the city, a precursor to a possible lawsuit.
The city of Geneva’s insurance company wrote back to Jackie saying it would pay expenses for “bodily injury” regardless of fault, with payments not exceeding the applicable limit of $5,000 for out-of-pocket expenses like co-pays and deductibles. But the primary coverage was to be made by Jackie’s personal healthcare carrier.
Because of her great insurance coverage, the city didn’t have to pay a dime. They did choose to cover the expense of her broken glasses, even though they made her aware it wasn’t a “bodily injury.”
What I see as lost in the equation in an accident like this are the residual issues created further down the road. During the past year Jackie’s quality of life has suffered. She lost considerable work time as a counselor for addicts and those suffering from mental health issues. The job was only 10 hours a week, so as a part-time non-essential worker she is not eligible for unemployment insurance.
She finds herself with enough anxiety, pain and stress that her weight has fallen from 130 pounds to 107.
Jackie has retained legal representation with a law firm in Pittsford that has a reputation for supporting the elderly. The amount of damages they intend to seek in a lawsuit they plan to bring forth has not yet been determined.
What could make the city liable? Being able to prove four elements of negligence:
• Duty of Care: The property owner had a duty of care to avoid causing harm to others.
• Breach of Duty: The property owner breached their duty by doing something wrong or failing to take reasonable action to remedy a dangerous condition.
• Cause: The property owner’s breach of duty is the proximate cause of your injuries. You wouldn’t have been injured but for the negligence of the property owner.
• Damages.
It is important to note that eight months after Caito’s accident, the city has yet to do anything about that concrete obstacle at the heart of the incident.
City Manager Sage Gerling responded to a request for comment as follows: “Thanks for emailing me. We are very sympathetic to her situation. My heart goes out to her for dealing with her injuries. Without making any comments about the facts of this case, the City Charter states in Section 7.7, ‘No civil action shall be maintained against the City for damages or injuries to person or property sustained in consequence of any street, highway, bridge, culvert, sidewalk or crosswalk being out of repair, unsafe, dangerous or obstructed, or in consequence of the existence of snow or ice thereon, unless it appears that written notice of the defective, unsafe, dangerous or obstructed condition, or of the existence of snow or ice, was actually given to the Director of Public Works and there was a failure or neglect within a reasonable time after the giving of such notice to repair or remove the defect, danger or obstruction complained of, or to cause the snow or ice to be removed, or the place otherwise made reasonable safe.’”
Midey, Mirras & Ricci, the law firm that represents the city in legal matters, did not respond to an email requesting comment.
These rules seem to ignore individual rights in favor of shielding the city from possible lawsuits. In essence, as long as they put it in a city charter, no matter what it is, you are out of luck. For me, that seems fundamentally unfair.
It is hard to imagine, due to its proximity to Beef & Brew, that no one else congregating outside at night has ever tripped over the same concrete obstacle.
The bottom line is Jackie Caito’s life, at the present time, is far more limited on several levels — economically, physically, emotionally — because of the accident, and she wonders how it will continue to affect her going forward.