If you’ve lived for a length of time in Geneva, chances are you knew — or at least knew of — Cosmo Fospero. He was better known, of course, as Cosie, pronounced Cozzie.
Cosie, who died Tuesday, was an eclectic, quirky, eccentric, fun-loving, storytelling, guitar- and ukulele-playing, flirtatious proprietor and main barkeep at Sam’s Bar and Grill on Tillman Street for over five decades.
How quirky? He bought the joint from his brother-in-law, Sam Minervino, in the 1950s, ran it until 2008, and never found the need to change the name on the sign outside. So it remained Sam’s until the day it closed.
You didn’t go there just to drink beer — or at least I didn’t. You went to visit Cosie.
How eclectic was he? It’s the only tavern I’ve ever been in where the patrons served themselves, pulling beers out of the cooler at the end of the bar. Cosie never took any money from you until you were ready to leave; then he would count up the empty bottles in front of you, told you how much you owed, and ring up your purchase on an old-style cash register that probably was from the 1950s too.
How eccentric? Among the paraphernalia in Sam’s were a machete used to harvest sugar cane and given to him, so the story went, by Fidel Castro; old black-and-white and faded color photos; and a jukebox — remember those, kids? — with tunes that also hadn’t changed since the 1950s, featuring crooners like Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Louie Armstrong.
Oh, and food. Cosie almost always had a big glass jar full of pickled eggs on hand along with sausage or pepperoni, a brick of salty parmesan cheese, hot peppers, bags of peanuts that he would toss at you almost as soon as you walked in, and bread.
This story is about that bread. It always came from Columbus Bakery in Syracuse. Cosie said it was his favorite Italian bread in the world and that he had “inside sources” who delivered that bread to him all the way out here in Geneva, fresh, once or twice a week.
Originally from Baldwinsville, north of Syracuse, I grew up on the bread from Columbus Bakery. In fact, at one time, my dad knew the owners of the place, so I always had that in common with Cosie. He loved talking up the bakery and the fact that he could get its bread delivered to him here in the Finger Lakes, directly from their ovens in downtown ’Cuse. Whenever I was in his joint and someone new came in who did not know of Columbus Bakery, Cosie called on me to enlighten the patron.
Just part of his banter and his shtick.
Fast-forward to Wednesday, the day after Cosie died. My buddy Sam Cosentino shot me a text, asking if I was around because he had something for me. I told him to drop by the office.
Sam works for the state and travels around New York servicing lottery machines. On Wednesday his workday took him, for the first time in a long time, to Syracuse. A foodie like me, Sam had made a special stop in between service calls — you probably can guess where this is going. With a big smile, he handed me a fresh, round loaf of Italian bread … from Columbus Bakery.
Besides being immensely grateful, I started thinking about Sam’s gift later that evening as I ate a hunk of the luscious bread, always chewy and moist on the inside with a thin, brown crust. I hadn’t seen Sam more than a handful of times over the past four months because of the virus, and we most certainly had not mentioned bread from Columbus Bakery. In fact, I honestly can’t remember the last time we might have talked about Columbus bread.
Then I remembered that Cosie had, just a day earlier, passed on to that great bakery in the sky. I looked up and thanked him for paying me a visit.
And then I thought how perfect it was that Cosie’s gift to me had been delivered not by a buddy named Danny … or Al … or Hank. But by one named … Sam!
RIP, Cosie.