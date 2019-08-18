“But you be strong and do not lose courage, for there is reward for your work.”
— 2 Chronicles 15:7
There are people who, throughout the span of your lifetime, from childhood to now, stand out to you as larger than life. Geneva Fire Department Chief Emeritus Carlton Naegele has been one of those people for me. Not in a schmaltzy, hero-worship-kind of way. God forbid. That would be demeaning. But somehow, just a cut above the rest.
As a kid, it was the authority, the status, the importance, the drama, and yes, the uniform that came with the position. Today, some of that image lives on in the character of the man who occupied the position. And for those of us who remain young at heart, the two remembrances merge someplace in the middle to form one, which is, I believe, how it’s supposed to be.
Chief Naegele not only served as Geneva’s chief from 1958-86, but he also served in the 84th Infantry, earning a Purple Heart for wounds received in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge. I’m watching “Band of Brothers” right now. I see it through a lens of “ordinary people doing extraordinary things to make the world a better place.”
And so it is that the Bible doesn’t portray heroes as Hollywood does, with superpowers and capes. It is through our work, our everyday actions, our courage to sustain good and fight evil, to educate, help, and equip others, while honoring God through long service to our fellow human beings that we make the greatest contributions to God’s kingdom. Chief Naegele did that. He educated, trained, and disciplined at least two generations of firefighters here in our city. There’s no accounting of the good, and the lives saved, that can be directly connected to his training and leadership. Reading the accounts of how he did it from the good men who served under him, it was always tough but with dignity: hard-nosed, straight-forward, pull-no-punches dignity. And encouragement. The precious balance of two things that few leaders bring to their craft.
Now, I may be wrong; maybe I’m imagining things, and if so, maybe someone can help me out here. But as I recall, there was a fire at St. Stephen’s School when I was in second or third grade, which would be around 1963-64. As I remember (or imagine) it, smoke was pouring up the main stairwell in the old building (the fire was in the boiler room in the basement) and another kid and I found ourselves not in the line leading to the exterior fire escape, but headed directly down the main stairs toward the source of the fire into the thickening smoke. Someone grabbed us by the collars and brought us out the fire escape.
We were never in any grave danger, but I remember the taste of fresh air and also a tall man in a white fire coat and white helmet looking up and smiling as we made our way down the iron stairs. I’ve always thought of it as the Chief. Maybe I dreamt the whole thing; or maybe the memory is real and it wasn’t Chief Naegele smiling up. But I’ve had the utmost respect for firefighters for as long as I’ve had that memory.
If someone out there can inform me or correct me about whether my narrative is fake news or not, I’d appreciate it. In any event, I’ve always associated that memory with Chief Carlton Naegele and think the picture of him that I have, standing on the grass just outside the kindergarten, looking up to us two knuckleheads being escorted out of the building, and smiling the way he did, is a keeper, and captures a pretty good likeness of the kind of man he was. I’m going to hold onto it either way.
Rest in peace, Chief Naegele. Thanks for giving us someone to look up to all these years. We salute you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.