GENEVA — Bob Doeblin worked for the Geneva Housing Authority for 25 of the 35 years that Andy Tyman was the authority’s director.
Now, he is succeeding him.
The GHA’s Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday it has appointed Doeblin as its new CEO. Tyman is stepping down in September.
Doeblin is currently the Authority’s director of Housing Operations. His promotion is an internal one and will help the authority maintain continuity. Board Chairman Dom Vedora said that after preparing an executive level succession plan earlier this year, the board first conducted formal interviews with Doeblin as the in-house candidate and was impressed with his level of experience and knowledge of all the housing authority operations, including the operations of its affiliated corporations.
At that point, as authorized by New York State Civil Service law, the board decided that an outside search was not necessary, Vedora said, noting that by making the appointment now, Doeblin will have extra time to shadow Tyman before he retires.
“I am excited to follow Andy’s lead and continue our mission of providing safe, decent and affordable housing to our enlarged community,” Doeblin said in a statement released by the GHA.
In addition to being an important part of GHA operations and development activities, Doeblin is familiar with state and federal requirements. He has worked in many capacities, including resident services, occupancy, development, facilities oversight, and management.
He holds Criminal Justice and Sociology degrees from Finger Lakes Community College and Nazareth College, holds Public Housing Management Certification, and is a graduate of the Public Housing Authority Directors.
Doeblin is a founding member of the Ontario County Housing Consortium and the Finger Lakes Housing Consortium. He also is treasurer of the Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board, vice president of the Arc Ontario Board of Directors, and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Sons of the American Legion, and the Geneva Fire Department Nester Hose Company.
The release noted that he is well connected with state and local housing and human service programs and has fostered strong partnerships with many local agencies.
Doeblin and his wife, Kelly, are lifetime Geneva residents. They are the parents of three sons, Dylan, Devin and Dugan.