GENEVA — The Dove Block Project has been awarded a grant of $50,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts to support interior renovations. The grant is part of a record capital project funding announcement by the Arts Council that totals over $42 million for 144 capital projects across New York state.
The Dove Block, designed by Rochester architect Andrew Jackson Warner, was commissioned by William G. Dove, Geneva contractor and businessman in 1878. For a century, the building was operated in many capacities. From 1930-38 the third floor was the studio and living quarters of William’s eldest son, the celebrated American modernist artist Arthur Dove. While residing in the Dove Block, he painted nearly 100 of what are now seen as his most critically acclaimed works.
William’s youngest son, Paul Dove, was the last family member to manage the property, a task he undertook through 1978. The structure ultimately fell into disrepair and was at risk of demolition until it was rescued in 2006 by Elizabeth Wenman and associates with the hopes that one day it would be used to serve the community and honor the legacy of Arthur Dove.
That goal was realized in 2014 when the building became the focus of a group of citizens who formed The Dove Block Restoration Group to further rescue the structure and put it into service for the community as a community arts center and tribute to Arthur Dove.
In 2021, with the structure now stable and usable, DCMB Ventures purchased the building and began leasing it to The Dove Block Project, a realigned volunteer group formed to open a community arts center with programming, workshops and exhibits for all. Today, the Dove is delivering its second year of programming with strong community ties and a growing membership program. Although the building is safely operating, there’s more work to do and the NYSCA grant will make many remaining capital improvements possible.
“The Dove Block Project is so grateful to NYSCA for supporting our vision to build out our community arts center,” said Gabriella D’Angelo, co-chair of The Dove Block Project board and facilities chair. “We have incredible momentum blossoming around us, and this grant will allow for that creative energy and the arts in the Finger Lakes to flourish and be celebrated by all for many more years to come.”