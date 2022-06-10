GENEVA — Last April, the city announced that a long-vacant piece of land at the corner of North Exchange and East North streets in Ward 6 would be developed into a retail space that would include the city’s second Dunkin’ Donuts site, as well as room for an additional tenant.
A year later, the “Gateway parcel,” as it was pegged, remains empty after soil testing there indicated petroleum contamination in a portion of the parcel.
Tracy Verrier, a senior economic analyst with MRB Group, which is providing administrative support for the city’s Industrial Development Agency and Local Development Corpo., said a consulting and engineering firm did routine environmental site assessments on the property in 2021 as part of the sale by the IDA and LDC to Massachusetts-based JFJ Holdings. That’s when the contamination was discovered, she said.
Because of that, the project has stalled. However, the IDA and LDC are hoping to kick-start the project by splitting the $30,000 cost to hire Plumley Engineering of Baldwinsville to conduct additional testing and develop a remediation plan for review and approval by state Department of Environmental Conservation.
“The developer is still interested,” IDA Board chairwoman Anne Nenneau told members at its meeting last Friday.
The contamination is on the southwest corner of the property, she said.
“It didn’t seem like a very large spot,” Nenneau said.
Verrier said Monday there is no estimate on how much it will cost to clean up the property. The contamination is not related to the former Geneva Foundry, where the DEC continues to fund a project designed to remove soil containing high levels of lead and arsenic from properties near the former Jackson Street manufacturing site.
JFJ Holdings had agreed to pay the IDA $285,000 for the land that, at one time, was a mix of separate parcels combined into one in an effort to entice a grocery store development. That effort, which included the purchase and demolition of a home to expand the parcel, was abandoned by the city.
The sale to JFJ Holdings is on hold, “pending the completion of environmental investigation and clearance by DEC to move forward with development of the site,” Verrier explained.
IDA board member Jason Fulton worried aloud at the meeting that the cleanup would cost more than the sale price. Nenneau doubted that would be the case.
The IDA had hoped the sale of the property would bolster its bank account so that it would have greater resources for economic development, but board co-chairman Rick Bley said that while the cleanup could cost the agency some of that anticipated money, the agency’s goal is to “generate tax dollars for the city,” and that the project would do just that.
No tax incentives were provided to the developers, the agency noted last year.
MRB’s Matt Horn, the city’s former manager, said it’s possible Geneva could work with LaBella Associates, which is doing the foundry cleanup, to clean up the site and save money in the process.