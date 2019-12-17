GENEVA — The local Salvation Army is asking for the community’s help during this abbreviated Red Kettle campaign.
Because of where Thanksgiving fell on the calendar this year, there are five fewer days for bell ringers to collect donations at the iconic red kettles. The Salvation Army is asking people to donate $20 on Friday, Dec. 20 to help close the season in a big and meaningful way. For those who don’t carry cash or checks any longer, the Salvation Army also accepts Apple Pay and Google Pay at every kettle location.
“Geneva’s Salvation Army Advisory Board members will be taking shifts all day ringing the bell on Friday at Walmart, encouraging people to donated $20,” said Captain Nydia Martinez. “We hope the money we receive on the 20th will help make up the ground we missed by starting a little later this year.”
Ringing bells at red kettles has been a fixture of the holiday season for 128 years. The money raised during the Red Kettle Campaign provides for Christmas assistance programs and yet-round support for numerous programs, including homeless services and shelter, utility assistance, food programs and children’s after-school learning programs.
The financial support from the community during the holidays helps the Salvation Army’s efforts to assist more than 10,000 people in Geneva throughout the year.
For more information, contact the Geneva Corps at (315) 789-1055. Anyone interested in volunteering to ring the bell can contact captains Luis or Nydia Martinez at the same number. Online donations can be made by visiting http://bit.ly/tsageneva.