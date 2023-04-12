GENEVA — On Friday, The Smith Center for the Arts will host a 24-hour, virtual and in-person Giving Day called #FilltheSmith. Philanthropists Dave and Brenda Rickey, along with Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, will be matching a portion of the gifts received on this day, enabling donors to double their gift and impact.
To learn more about the event, visit the Smith’s website, www.thesmith.org.
This year’s #FilltheSmith campaign is a mash-up of an old school telethon and a 21st century “gofundme” campaign. A fundraiser for The Smith that started during the depths of the pandemic, the 2023 #fillthesmith brings the fun into the theater as well as online.
Donate online now through the big day on Friday, which will be live-streamed from The Smith from 7 a.m. through midnight. You can stop by online or in-person and help fund Geneva’s favorite opera house.
Planned events in the opera house include interviews with dignitaries, historians, thespians, producers, promoters, and pets; performances by musicians and comedians in the Cabaret (Jerry Martin, Casey McDonald, and many more); and a cocktail party in the Cabaret, beginning at 5 p.m. Local luminaries will stop by throughout the day to chat and let us all know what’s on the horizon. Visitors will include Downtown BID Director Cat Price, Geneva Concerts, National Women’s Hall of Fame Executive Director Jennifer Gabriel, Hobart and William Smith Theatre Professor Chris Woodworth, Schine’s movie palace expert Karen Colizzi Noonan, and more.
“We’re excited to spend another day celebrating the arts in our community,” said Susie Monagan, executive director of the Smith Center of the Arts. “Please drop by the theater or visit the website on April 14. So many active and talented folks have stepped up to delight and entertain you while you support The Smith.
“Giving starts at $10. If you’ve ever had fun onstage at The Smith or sat and smiled in one of her red velvet seats, April 14 is the day to donate! This year, we have live interviews and entertainment, and prizes (swag, drink tickets, etc.) to make you feel even better about supporting Geneva’s cultural landmark.”
The Smith Center for the Arts, stewards of the historic Smith Opera House, provides diverse arts and educational enrichment opportunities year-round for Finger Lakes residents and visitors. To learn more about events offered by The Smith Center for the Arts visit thesmith.org, or visit or call the box office for phone and in-person sales, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
The Smith Opera House is at 82 Seneca St. Email boxoffice@thesmith.org or call 315-781-5483.