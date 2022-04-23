GENEVA — Over the past 125 years, some pretty famous people have come through the city, from presidents to iconic musicians and actors to sports figures. What follows is by no means an exhaustive list — other famous people were sure to have passed through Geneva as well.
POLITICS
One of the most famous visitors ever was Teddy Roosevelt, who actually visited Geneva twice. The first visit was in 1898, when he was running for governor of New York (he won by a 1% margin) and made a campaign stop at Vance Metal Fabricators, which was located then at 37 Canal St. A photo of Roosevelt in a big hat still hangs at the establishment, now on Gambee Road. The second time was Oct. 16, 1914, at the Smith Opera House to support Frederick Davenport, the Progressive (“Bull Moose”) Party candidate for New York governor. Interestingly, the paper called him Col. Roosevelt, not president or former president.
On Oct. 8, 1948, President Harry Truman made remarks from the back of a train in Geneva, and Richard Nixon did the same in October of 1952 while running for vice president. Historic Geneva has a photo of him on a train at the Exchange Street Depot.
On Sept. 16, 1964, Bobby Kennedy, who was running to represent New York in the U.S. Senate, stopped to campaign in Geneva. He had served as his brother John’s attorney general and demurred at being Lyndon Johnson’s running mate, instead getting elected to the Senate seat successfully.
President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, spent a lot of time in upstate New York and came to Geneva in the summer of 2001 to spend the weekend with their close friends, then-Hobart and William Smith Colleges President Mark Gearan and his wife, Mary.
That same year, former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright received the Elizabeth Blackwell Award in a ceremony on the Geneva campus of the Colleges. Albright was the 32nd recipient of the Blackwell Award, which is given to women who have made a considerable contribution of service to humankind.
In 1998, another woman who impacted women’s history, Gloria Steineim — she was one of the leaders of the “second wave of feminism” and a journalist and political activist — gave the graduation speech at HWS.
Angela Davis, the internationally renowned activist, author and professor emerita at the University of California, Santa Cruz, delivered the keynote lecture of the HWS Fisher Center for the Study of Gender and Justice’s 20th anniversary celebration on Oct. 18, 2018. Her talk addressed themes for the future of feminism.
Early on, in 1909, militant British suffragettes Emmeline Pankhurst and her daughter, Sylvia, came across the Atlantic to speak at the Smith Opera House. Invited by the Geneva Political Equality Club, they helped spur on the effort to gain women the right to vote in the United States. Sylvia returned in 1911 and, word had it, it was standing room only at the Smith.
ACTORSScreen actress Bette Davis, who had those famous eyes and started on Broadway before she made it into films in the 1930s, had a daughter, Margot Merrill. When the child, who was adopted, was about 3 years old, Davis and her husband, Robert Merrill, brought Margot to the Lochland School in Geneva to live because she was challenged mentally and they could not care for her. Both parents, who later divorced, made visits to the school to see her. It was rumored that they moved her sometime in the 1970s.
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, considered Hollywood’s perfect couple with a marriage that lasted 50 years, regularly stayed at Geneva On the Lake for getaways. A photo of them hangs in the hotel that they loved, along with pictures of other luminaries.
Woody Harrelson stopped in Geneva in 1997 for lunch at Wing Tai with an entourage on bicycles. They were pedaling cross-country with the eventual destination of Kripalu Center for Health and Wellness in Stockbridge, Mass. A huge proponent of yoga and alternative medicine, he stopped at the restaurant because he was looking for a healthful place to eat. He asked many questions about the food and how it was prepared before ordering a vegetarian dish. He was congenial, signing autographs and conversing with other diners.
CLUB 86Opened in 1947 on Avenue E, Club 86 from the beginning hosted some of the biggest names in music: Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Lionel Hampton, Jane Russell, and Louis Prima, along with local legends Wilmer & the Dukes, said John Marks of Historic Geneva. Most probably got off the train around the block at the Lehigh Valley passenger depot back in the day. The club, started by the Legott family, which continues ownership of the venue as well as others in Geneva, was in the heart of what was known then as the Italian neighborhood, or Torrey Park. It had everything people needed: the depot, jobs at nearby factories, and a variety of stores, restaurants and barbershops.
THE SMITH OPERA HOUSEMarks said one of the earliest performers at the opera house on Seneca Street was John Phillips Sousa, an American composer and conductor of the late Romantic era known primarily for American military marches. He is known as “The March King” or the “American March King,” to distinguish him from his British counterpart Kenneth J. Alford.
Sousa came in mid-1898. A few months before, in November 1897, Victor Herbert, one of the early 20th century’s most notable American composers came to the Smith with his 22nd Regiment Band.
There aren’t a lot of records available about who performed at the Smith in the middle part of the 20th century. The 1970s, however, began the era of the big names at the time in rock and roll, most notably Bruce Springsteen, who was there three times: in 1973, ’74 and ’75. There also was a note in some HWS literature about Springsteen coming to Albright Auditorium on the HWS campus sometime in 1974.
Billy Joel came to the Smith to perform a unique show in the late 1990s, where he took questions from the audience and played a few songs. The treat for some was listening to Joel warming up on the piano through an open stage door before the show. It was actually the second time he’d come to Geneva; he was here in the early 1970s, right after he released “Piano Man.” He opened a show at HWS for Livingston Taylor, and from all accounts, he blew that room away, leaving Taylor, who had a cold, in the dust.
Also performing at HWS: Jerry Jeff Walker and Leo Kotte.
Other notables at the Smith, part of a long list: Frank Zappa, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Indigo Girls, Bella Fleck, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, David Crosby (separately), Arlo Guthrie, Judy Collins, The Black-Eyed Peas, Gordon Lightfoot, The Decemberists, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Steve Earle, Wayne Hayes Band, Phish, Trey Anastasio, Bob Weir and Rat Dog, Gym Class Heroes (with Travie McCoy, a Geneva native), Ra Ra Riot, The Black Crowes, Tom Paxton, Christine Lavin (sister of Geneva Boys and Girls Club Director Chris Lavin), Lyle Lovett, Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, Guster, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Ben Folds, Lucinda Williams, John Hiatt, and Sharon Jones and the Dapkins.
SPORTSIn 1983, world class boxer “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler came to Geneva to visit Ralph “Rocky” Fratto, who had been one of Haggler’s sparring partners a few years before and had promised Fratto that he would stop in if he was ever in Geneva. He was on his way to Niagara Falls, saw the Geneva exit on the Thruway, and made good on his promise.
Many years before, in 1944, another renowned boxer, world champion Joe Louis, stopped at the Geneva USO after visiting Sampson Naval Base in Romulus.
And, before that, Hall of Fame baseball slugger Hank Greenberg, on his way from Detroit to his home in the Bronx, stopped in Geneva to enlist to fight in World War II.
Speaking of baseball, a long list of future major league stars passed through when Geneva was home to minor league baseball. Among the most notable were Hall of Famer Tony Perez and Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader Pete Rose, who played on the same team here in 1960. It’s also rumored that Babe Ruth and Shoeless Joe Jackson played a baseball game in Geneva, but there’s no record of it that could be located.
In 1956, future NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown came to Geneva as a member of the Syracuse University lacrosse team and helped SU beat Hobart, 18-10.
In 2015, Hobart’s Ali Marpet was drafted in the second round of the NFL draft, becoming the highest-drafted player from an NCAA Division III school in history. He became a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 and announced his retirement earlier this year.
The Marquis de LafayettePerhaps the most famous visitor to Geneva came way before the city actually was a city. The Marquis de Lafayette visited on June 8, 1825. From July 1824 to September 1825, Lafayette — the French general of the Revolutionary War and close friend of George Washington — made a triumphal tour of the 24 states that then comprised the United States.
He had been invited by U.S. President James Monroe to help instill a renewed Revolutionary War fervor in a new generation of Americans and to help begin the celebration of the United States’ 50th anniversary.
The official Geneva welcoming committee met Lafayette’s traveling group approximately eight miles west of Geneva. Lafayette was riding in a carriage drawn by six horses and his travel party included his son, George Washington Lafayette, his private secretary and two friends. They stopped under a Balsam Poplar tree on Bean’s Hill in Geneva, approximately where a car wash is today. It was there that Lafayette was able to catch his first glimpse of majestic Seneca Lake. A signal gun’s firing announced Lafayette’s arrival and nearly a dozen military companies marched to the tree, the light infantry and artillery troops all in full uniform.
It is believed that as many as 2,000 people greeted Lafayette. After his reception at the tree, the general visited a nearby house that had been built in 1820. It became the Lafayette Inn for many years, until it was destroyed by fire on Jan. 29, 1975.
Lafayette was then escorted into Geneva to what is now Pulteney Park and spoke at exercises on an improvised rostrum. He then dined with approximately 200 distinguished citizens at the New Franklin House.