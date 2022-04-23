1. Alger Adams was the first African American graduate at Hobart College.
2. George W. Allen and John Bland were the first African American or Black jurors in Ontario County in 1874. Bland is buried in Section 13, Soldier’s Hill, in Glenwood Cemetery.
3. Blanchard Bartlett was the first woman elected to be on the Common Council (now City Council) in 1934.
4. Elizabeth Blackwell was the first woman to receive an MD in America in 1849.
5. Sarah Bradford wrote the first history of Geneva, published in 1862, and the first biography of Harriet Tubman called “Harriet Tubman: The Moses of Her People.”
6. Bernice Gera was the first woman to umpire a professional baseball game on June 23, 1972. She did it at a game in Geneva when the Geneva Senators played the Auburn Twins at Shuron Park.
7. Mark Gramling was the first African American man to be elected to City Council.
8. John Johnston was the first person in America to use drain tile in his fields in 1835.
9. Charles Kenney was the first African American man to serve on the Geneva school board in 1972.
10. Helen Maney was the first woman to become mayor after the unexpected passing of Mayor William Hosking in October 1974. She then became the first woman elected mayor in 1975 and served until 1979.
11. Henry McDonald moved from Haiti as a young child and in 1937 became the first Black head football coach at DeSales High School and in New York state. He also was a professional football player during the pre-NFL years, playing for the New York Colored Giants and the Pittsburgh Colored Stars. A talented baseball player as well, he played seven years in the Negro Baseball League for the Cuban Giants and the Pittsburgh Colored Stars. Because of his accomplishments he was a charter member of the Black Sports Hall of Fame.
12. Elizabeth Smith Miller was the first woman to wear bloomers in 1851 on a visit to Amelia Bloomer. In her temperance journal, “The Lily,” Amelia announced she had adopted the style. This is how the article of clothing would become known as bloomers.
13. Daniel Moore was the first Irish man elected as mayor of the city in 1902.
14. Helen Moore Quigley was the first woman grand jury foreman in Ontario County, the first woman president of the Geneva General Hospital Board of Directors, and the first woman to receive the Chamber Citizen of the Year award.
15. Elizabeth Ricord was the first woman to write a textbook of psychology; “Elements of the Philosophy of the Mind” was published in Geneva in 1840.
16. Edith P. Wormley was the first African American woman to serve on the Geneva school board in 1990.
17. Elark Jennings operated the first tavern in an unfinished log cabin in 1787, located on the west side of Water Street, now Exchange, north of the foot of Washington Street, which used to extend to the lake’s edge. There is an historic marker that now stands in the place.
18. The first African Americans to arrive in Geneva in 1792 were enslaved persons. Likely among the first enslaved people were Cuffe and Bette, with their children, who were brought by their enslaver Dr. Alexander Coventry from Hudson to Fair Hill. Bette would die just a year later from Genesee fever. Henry Douglass in 1880 was a cartman in Waterloo. He was born in 1812 under slave status at Rose Hill. Cuffe and Bette resided on the same property a decade prior to his birth.
19. The location of the first post office is unknown but was likely in the Pulteney Park area in 1794. Pictured is the location of the post office in 1872, prior to its current location, seen just to the left of Mansion House on Seneca Street, across from Linden Street.
20. Charles Williamson set aside a lot for the construction of a school building in 1794 on property currently occupied by the Presbyterian Church. A school was built on the lot with its first known teacher, William H. Gunning, who was likely privately paid by families who sent their children there. This lot was transferred to the newly formed Geneva Academy Association and became the home of the Geneva Academy, the forerunner of Hobart College.
The first public school district was granted land on Pulteney Street in 1796 by Williamson for a new common school, though it’s unclear if a building was constructed. A brick schoolhouse under district No. 19 was constructed there in 1822, and pupils could attend for 6 shillings per quarter. A second district, No. 1, built a brick building on Geneva Street the same year. For the next 20 years, these two schools and a smattering of private schools provided education to Geneva’s children.
21. The first library service in Geneva began in 1796. Pictured is the Geneva Public Library which has served the Geneva community since 1906.
22. Geneva was given village status in 1806. The first volume of village minutes that have survived is from 1812, this is the first page declaring its incorporation from June 1812.
23. Geneva’s first permanent newspaper, the Expositor, was first published on Nov. 19, 1806.
24. Geneva organized its first fire department in 1816, operating as volunteer companies until 1870. Paid firefighters were used for 10 years until the citizenry petitioned City Council for a return to volunteers. Hydrant Hose Company was the first to be founded in 1880. Their first company building was on Linden Street, next to JK Underwood’s jewelry shop; the post office now occupies this site.
25. In 1828, the Cayuga-Seneca Canal was first connected with the Erie Canal and the first steamboat was launched. The building of the canal also brought the first Irish immigrants to Geneva. The Lake Street bridge allowed land transportation to cross the Geneva Harbor entry into Seneca Lake.
26. The first railroad connected Geneva and Auburn in 1836. The New York Central Railroad Depot was on Exchange Street in 1872 which is now the corner of Railroad Place and Exchange Street.
27. The first telegraph services came to Geneva in 1848 and likely operated out of the post office on Seneca Street.
28. The Church Home was opened in 1878 on Pulteney Street as the city’s first official hospital. It was later demolished for DeSales High School.
29. The first telephone service in Geneva came in 1879 but it was a crude system with no switchboards or central offices. Fred Bronson and Charles Stearns installed an automatic exchange in Franklin Hotel in 1896 and, given its successes, another was soon installed at the Geneva Opera House Block under the Federal Telephone Company. The main operating switchboard of the Geneva Telephone Company in 1903 had just merged with the Federal Telephone Company.
30. The Geneva & Waterloo Railway Company began the first trolley service in 1894. The route connected the Lehigh Valley depot on the north side of the village with the Hobart (and later William Smith) campus on the south, by way of several residential streets and the business district.
31. Italian immigrants first began arriving in Geneva in the 1880s to work for the Geneva Preserving Company in the summer. By the mid-1890s, they were recruited to do manual labor and farm field work.
32. Established in 1915, St. Michael’s Orthodox Church served the Syrian community which first began settling in Geneva in the 1890s.
33. Though a local Jewish population slowly developed in the 1870s, it wasn’t until 1947 that the Congregation Temple Beth-El was organized. A synagogue was purchased in 1951.
34. Cable TV was first available in 1966. A contract was signed between Ontario Cable Television Inc. and the city of Geneva. City Manager Orville Over, Lowell McMillan, vice president of WHEC, and John O’Malley, local attorney for Ontario Cable, participated in the signing.
35. In 1992, a Wegmans was built in Geneva.