New York state has over 2,800 historic markers, sometimes called “history on a stick.” The state Education Department erected many between 1926 and 1936 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the American Revolution. State funding for the program dried up, but since 2006 the William G. Pomeroy Foundation has given grants to put up new markers.
There are several original state historic markers in Geneva. People submitted applications to Albany with documentation supporting the location, along with text of a proposed sign. The idea was to “designate sites that are of historic significance in the colonial, revolutionary or state formative period.”
A partial list of early markers includes:
• The Geneva Hotel (now Pulteney Apartments) on Washington Street.
• The Geneva Medical College site near 501 S. Main St.
• The “Clark” Jennings tavern on South Exchange Street.
There are some inaccuracies. The Medical College sign states Elizabeth Blackwell received her degree there, but commencement was at the Presbyterian Church. Clark Jennings’ first name actually was Elark, and in 1787 the site of the marker may have been underwater; the original lakeshore was further west than today.
There are two Native American history markers in the town of Geneva. A Kanadesaga marker at the corner of county roads 4 and 6 accurately describes the Seneca Nation town and Gen. Sullivan’s attack upon it. However, a Lenox Road marker of Sagoyewatha (Red Jacket) is completely inaccurate. In a 1949 letter, City Historian Malcolm Johnston wrote that the man who applied for the marker “admitted that he alone had imagined some such meeting place of the Indians might have been there.”
Some markers have disappeared. In the 1950s, Tory Quarters, marking the location of a 1770s British outpost on Lake Street, was removed when the arterial was completed. A Pre-Emption Line marker once stood near Hamilton Street and Pre-Emption Road. White Springs Road had a marker for Ganechstage, an early Seneca Nation town.
In the 1960s, New York state funded a new marker program for large “Historic Area” signs. They had much more text and were placed at Thruway rest areas and scenic view parking lots. If local groups wanted to place small markers, they were encouraged to use a different design and color from the blue-and-yellow state signs.
In 2006, the private William G. Pomeroy Foundation began providing money for historical markers. They are blue-and-yellow and similar in size to the early state signs but have the foundation’s name at the bottom. Geneva has two of these markers. In 2015, one was placed at Washington Street Cemetery. It was followed in 2017 by one at Lochland, the home of women’s rights advocates Elizabeth and Anne Miller.