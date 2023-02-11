The short, political barb used as a substitute for argument precedes the advent of Twitter by more than a century.
The Geneva Daily Times and other local and regional newspapers regularly used them, although, as a penny press, the Times had to avoid the kind of consistent partisanship that would drive away advertisers. Yet, the editor evidently thought that short jabs at other editors did not run that risk. A Feb. 1 Times editorial noted that the Rochester Union and Advertiser opposed the annexation of Hawaii:
“It now says it looks as if the pirate of Hawaii would return to his oligarchy, as President Cleveland termed it, both a sadder and wiser man.” The Union evidently considers that Grover is still president.
In January 1893, a group of white Americans led a successful armed coup against Queen Lili’uokalani and in 1894 established a republic headed by President Sanford B. Dole. When Grover Cleveland became president that year, he ordered an investigation and offered to restore the queen to her throne provided she did not seek reprisals against the Americans who led the coup. The queen refused. This left Hawaii as a republic and Cleveland adamantly opposed to annexation.
When McKinley was elected president in 1896, he welcomed President Dole of Hawaii and his wife to the White House. Dole was treated with all deference due to the head of a sovereign state as he toured Eastern cities, including Rochester and Buffalo, in an effort to gain approval for annexation. Both the heated opposition to the bill in Congress and the decision to delay the vote are behind the comment that Dole will return to Hawaii “a sadder and wiser man.” The Times tried to wish away Cleveland’s continuing influence.
Responding to another editorial in the Rochester Union and Advertiser, the Jan. 26 Times proposed a hypothetical:
“If those in Hawaii opposed to that government are as strong as the Union claims, doesn’t it strike the Union as a bit singular that the government is allowed to continue? It is now several months since Blount ‘paramounted’ himself into oblivion.”
The Times editor realized the implied answer to his hypothetical question is that the native populations did not revolt because they feared the United States military, which had participated in the coup. This was revealed in the report by James Blount, appointed by Cleveland as Commissioner Paramount and Minister of Hawaii. Blount’s report found that John Stevens, U.S. Minister to Hawaii, ordered the landing of American troops to support the coup leaders. Blount’s report led Cleveland to offer to restore the queen’s throne. After McKinley’s election, the Senate decided to conduct its own investigation, headed by John Tyler Morgan, who served as a brigadier general in the Confederate Army, an outspoken white supremacist, and an ardent imperialist. The Morgan Report concluded that the U.S. military had remained neutral during the coup. History has not sustained this conclusion.
The Times editorial uses the Morgan report to support the implication that the Hawaiians have nothing to fear from the U.S. military, so if they are dissatisfied, why don’t they revolt?
As with the Twitter-verse, the short ripostes do not present anything resembling a reasoned argument about the issues. Instead, they question the competence of the person who made the original comment. The editor of the Rochester Union and Advertiser is living in the past, longing for the years when Grover Cleveland was president. And, as with the Twitter-verse, facts are up for grabs. The Times embraces the counterfactual assumption that James Blount and his report will be consigned to the dustbin of history because it is contradicted by the Morgan Report. The world of short, sharp political attacks and of lies embraced as truths was already a fact of life in 1898 political discourse.
