GENEVA — The city’s Industrial Development Agency is seeking individuals interested in serving on its board starting Oct. 1.
Member Rick Bley’s term will be expiring, the IDA said. Bley has served on the Geneva IDA Board for over 10 years, and in recent years has served as its vice-chair.
“The board would like to express their sincere gratitude for the expertise, time, and camaraderie Rick has offered to them and community,” the IDA said. “Rick’s varied experience was an asset to the organization, and his thoughtful insights will be missed.”
The IDA said the “board benefits from having a diversity of perspectives and skill sets, but all board members should be passionate about the city of Geneva and its economic development.”
The agency notes that the Geneva IDA is a New York State Public Authority that primarily provides tax incentives to economic development projects.
“These tax incentives are intended to help create more viable economics for projects that will lead to long-term economic gains for the city,” the IDA said. “These benefits could take many forms, such as new jobs, new tax revenue, returning vacant properties to productive use, or additional tax base, to name a few.”
The Geneva IDA also owns the Geneva Enterprise Development Center and partners with the city and the Ontario County IDA on the Geneva Industrial Park. In addition, the Geneva IDA occasionally partners on other community and economic development activities in the city.
“The board provides organizational governance, oversight, and strategy, and is the authorizing body for its tax incentives,” the IDA said. “Board members must review all applications for financial assistance and consider the costs and benefits of the proposed project. Additionally, board members are responsible for ensuring resources are used ethically and efficiently and working with staff to assure the organization is in compliance with all state regulations.”
All board members are asked to serve on a committee, most of which meet 2-4 times per year. Members are appointed to seven-year terms and cannot serve more than two consecutive terms.
The board meets once per month, on the first Friday after the first Wednesday of the month (the Friday after the regular City Council meeting), at 8:30 a.m. Meetings, which are held at City Hall, typically last one hour or less. Additional meetings are scheduled as needed.
The Geneva IDA is subject to Open Meetings Law, which currently allows for limited remote participation. Board members are encouraged to attend in person, but can attend via Zoom if necessary. Meetings are streamed and recorded on YouTube.
If interested in joining the Geneva IDA board, an application can be found under the “How Do I ... ” menu at cityofgenevany.com. Contact interim Director Tracy Verrier at tracy.verrier@mrbgroup.com with questions.
The board said it will review and consider all applications received on or before Aug. 27.