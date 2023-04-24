GENEVA — Success recently put a smile on the face of the area’s newest citizen, Maria A. Fonseca.
A Mexico native who has lived in Geneva since 2007, Fonseca was sworn in March 14 during a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. District Courthouse in Rochester. She was among 52 people from 31 countries who took the oath of citizenship from the Hon. Mark W. Peterson.
“Welcome. As you are soon to be our newest U.S. citizens, everyone gathered here is excited for you,” Peterson said. “Remember the hard work you did and the sacrifices you made to become a citizen.”
The League of Women Voters talked to the new citizens about the importance of voting and explained the registration process.
Fonseca, whose husband, Manuel Fonseca, became a U.S. citizen in October of 2021, moved to the United States in 2005. The couple has one daughter and three grandchildren who all live in Geneva.
Applicants for citizenship must have been legal residents for five years and are required to complete a 20-page application, be fingerprinted, and learn the answers to the 100 civics, government and U.S. history questions they could be asked during the citizenship interview.
The filing fee for citizenship and fingerprinting is $725.
Ita Vazquez of Literacy Volunteers of Ontario-Yates helped Fonseca with her application, then served as her interpreter during her March 7 interview.
“Ita is a natural with citizenship prep for two reasons,” said Nancy Richardson, who runs the ESL program in the agency’s Penn Yan office. “She is bilingual, and she became a citizen herself. She tutors citizenship applicants who qualify to be interviewed in Spanish, based on age and years in the United States. She helps so many people, and we are grateful to have her volunteering with our class.”
“Maria had to overcome her nerves,” Vazquez said. “But her hard work studying and preparing helped her pass.”
Literacy Volunteers of Ontario-Yates has offices at 117 E. Elm St. in Penn Yan and 208 S. Main St. in Canandaigua. ESL classes are held at the Penn Yan office. Classes, tutoring and citizenship preparation are free. Call 585-396-1686 in Ontario County and (315) 536-6799 in Yates County for more information.