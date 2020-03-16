GENEVA — The Geneva Rotary Club will honor banker Robert “Bob” Schick with this year’s Springstead Award in commemoration of his exemplary community service to Geneva and the Finger Lakes.
Rotary President Mary Lawthers announced that Schick will receive the distinguished honor at the Geneva Rotary Service Above Self Gala on Thursday, April 30, at Club 86.
Schick joined Lyons National Bank in 1994 as Chief Financial Officer. On Jan. 1, 1998, he was elected president and CEO of the Bank and Holding Company as well as to both Boards of Directors. On Jan. 1, 2017, he was elected chairman of the board and CEO of the Bank and the Holding Company of both Boards of Directors.
He is actively involved in the community. He is a past president of the Finger Lakes Council, Boy Scouts of America and trustee for the Seneca Waterways Council Trust; past Chair of the Board of Trustees of Keuka College, current president of the Lyons Community Health Initiative Corp. and Immediate Past Chair of Happiness House Cerebral Palsy Foundation; Past Chair of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Independent Bankers Association of New York, New York Bankers Association Retirement System and the Smith Opera House Board of Trustee.
A Geneva resident, Schick has two daughters, Danielle, a registered nurse in Rochester, and Dawn, who lives in Buffalo with her husband Jeff and daughter Emilee. He is a graduate of Medialle College in Buffalo and the University of Delaware, Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
Geneva Rotary established the Springstead Award nine years ago. It is named for the late Ralph Springstead, a long-time Geneva banker and a member of Rotary. Springstead supported community service in a quiet and sometimes anonymous way. Past recipients of the award include the late Carl Fribolin, the Rev. James Gerling, the late Rosa Blue, David and Brenda Rickey, Mark and Mary Gearan, Judge Walter Gage, Nozomi Williams, James DeVaney and John Hicks.
The Service Above Self gala is a celebration of community service and features the presentation of the Springstead Award as well as a dinner, other awards and a “cash call.” The co-chairs of this year’s event are Margaret Wiant and Shad Cook.
The 2019 event raised $36,770 that the local club contributed to Geneva projects and programs, including $12,000 to the Geneva City School District Backpack Program for food for needy children on weekends.
For a reservation for the dinner, contact the committee at dinner@genevarotaryclub.org. The ticket price is $75. Tickets also can be purchased online at eventbrite.com at the following link: www.eventbrite.com/e/service-above-self-dinner-tickets-32122071982?aff=es2.
Corporate and Business sponsorships are available and interested persons should also contact the committee at dinner@genevarotaryclub.org. Information on the dinner also is available on the Geneva Rotary Club Facebook page and the club website at genevarotaryclub.org.
Another Service Above Self highlight will be the recognition of Paul Harris Fellow awards for outstanding community activities. Recipients of the award do not have to be Rotarians. President Lawthers explained that the local Rotary club wants this event to commemorate community service by all organizations and people in the community, not just Rotarians.
Geneva Rotary meets every Wednesday at noon at the Geneva Country Club.