GENEVA — When you see a man in a Fez, it may bring you back to your childhood and the Shriners Circus. That is no coincidence, as over the last 150 years members of the Shrine have been having fun and using their events to help children.
Did you know that members of the Geneva community helped start this worldwide philanthropic organization? In 1872 men from Rochester and yes, Geneva, formed an organization with an Oriental theme. These men got together and dined, held social events and used the money they raised to help children in need.
In the 1920s they formed the Shriners Children’s Hospital organization and the rest is history. While society has changed and social changes have made the Shriners Circus a fond memory, members still hold sporting events, dinners and small events such as cigar and bourbon tastings, barbecue competitions and parades.
The local membership falls under the control of the Damascus #2 Shrine, now based in Webster. It is the second oldest Shrine Temple in the world, second only to Mecca #1 in New York City. Our area also is home to the two oldest individual Shrine clubs in the world: Geneva Shrine Club, established in 1893, and Auburn Shrine Club, established in 1914.
Geneva Shrine Club also has been a great supporter of the Shriners Children’s Hospital with members such as Frank Russell, Jamie Kaim and Lyle Maldoon who have served on the Board of Governors for the Erie, Pa. Children’s Hospital, and Lance Ward, who served on the Board of Governors for the Springfield, Mass. Children’s Hospital.
On Nov. 28, prior to the regular meeting of the Geneva Shrine Club, members and their guests visited the Public Safety Building to donate a load of toys to assist the Geneva Police Department in its annual Toy Drive.