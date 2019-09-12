ATTICA — The Geneva Women’s Assembly set up its “People’s History Museum” outside Attica Correctional Facility for the second straight year to mark the 48th anniversary of the Attica Prison uprising.
Members of the Women’s Assembly said that for two hours last Sunday, visitors from central and western New York toured the outdoor exhibit, “sharing testimonials to the damaging effects of the extensive U.S. carceral system on prisoners, families and communities.”
The Women’s Assembly said the exhibit theme was “Every Town is Attica.”
The group said that “through images, stories, poems, and remembrances, the exhibit depicted the ways that Attica casts its shadow throughout New York, the United States and the world.”
Women’s Assembly member Hannah Dickinson said the “exhibit is the first phase of a long-term project to collect stories that can educate the public on the history of Attica and its relationship to present day mass incarceration struggles in New York.”
On Sept. 9, 1971, many of Attica’s 2,200 inmates rioted over prison conditions and took control of the prison. They took 42 prison staff members hostage. Negotiations were ongoing when Gov. Nelson Rockefeller gave the go-ahead for state police to re-take control of the prison by force. More than 43 people were killed, including 10 correctional officers and civilian employees and 33 inmates.
Women’s Assembly member and Geneva City Council candidate Laura Salamendra produced and curated the pop-up museum.
“We work with a lot of women in our community who feel the effects of mass incarceration,” she said in a press release. “Life is hard enough when you’re poor, with no childcare, no transportation and a pile of legal fees. We need to stop shaming woman for their abusive partners, their addictions and the choices we make for keeping food on the table. Mass incarceration is a community problem that needs a community solution.”
Besides the Geneva Women’s Assembly, other sponsors and participants included the groups Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier, the New York Poor People’s Campaign, the Committee on U.S. Latin American Relations at Cornell University and the Geneva branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
Bill Martin, the coordinator of Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier, said his group decided to attend the commemoration because “the struggle at Attica and the struggle to close Attica are one. This rally represents what you can see everywhere,” which the Women’s Assembly explained “is people from all over coming out to put a stop to the aggressive and expanding U.S. prison system.”
Suzanne Flierl Krull of the New York Poor People’s Campaign noted her family’s connections to the Attica uprising. She told the Women’s Assembly that her uncle “both prosecuted some of the inmates involved and later recommended that the charges be dropped in the interest of justice.”
“I have learned much, though, in my study of the Attica uprising and my family's relationship to it,” she said in the Women’s Assembly release. “I have moved away from fear of unknown ‘criminals’ sending death threats to those I love, to fear of a system that perpetuates racism and continues to create environments that ultimately cause riot and bloodshed. We must hear the stories and learn the important lessons of Attica. Then we must demand real, sustainable and systemic change. I hope this collection of stories will help to do just that.”