GENEVA — The League of Women Voters of Geneva has named Jane Gerling of Geneva as the recipient of the 2022 Agnes Slosson Lewis Award.
The Agnes Slosson Lewis award is given in honor of one of the founders of both the League of Women Voters of Geneva and the League of Women Voters of New York State. First awarded in 1960, it recognizes women with leadership ability who inspire others and have a broad interest in the community and in civic affairs over a period of time. Both volunteer and paid work experience are considered.
Gerling’s contributions to the Geneva community are extensive and span decades during which time she has served tirelessly as an advocate for children, teens and families. The League’s ASL Award Committee and Board recognize that the result of her lifetime of humanitarian efforts has bettered the lives of generations of young people and bettered the community.
She will receive the award at the Agnes Slosson Lewis Award dinner, 5:30 p.m., June 27 on the veranda of the historic Miller house on the campus of Lochland School in Geneva. To reserve a seat, contact LWV board member Beth Reiners at (315) 789-3761 by June 19. The cost of the dinner is $35, payable at the door.
Gerling demonstrated her leadership skill as the past director of Geneva Head Start, making it one of the most successful programs for youth in the area. With a passion to improve the lives of children beyond the classroom she co-founded the program Success for Geneva’s Children, a community collaboration of agencies and programs that serve Geneva’s children and their families. She served as the Coordinator of Teen Moms and Baby College Programs, helping young mothers gain the life skills necessary to support their children.
She also is the co-founder of Geneva Reads and the chair of Geneva Reads Book Fest. Her efforts in this regard have included Books at Birth; placing new books in the hands of young children at innovative locations where parents are waiting, and throughout the city via the Community Bookshelf program. Her efforts have encouraged very young children to read, and their parents to read to them.
She is an original member of Geneva 2020/2030 and is a member of its Literacy Action Team as well.
In the Presbyterian community, among many volunteer activities there, she has served as the youth advisor at the Twelve Corners Presbyterian Church and the Presbyterian Church of Geneva where she has served on the Mission and Faith in Families Committees and the Christian Education Task Force where she worked to create within the Church a culture of diversity and inclusion. Outside the church, her other volunteer activities have included voter registration and election campaigning in 2020.