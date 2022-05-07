You’ve probably read the classic Dr. Seuss book where one small thing happens and it sets off a big chain reaction.
I was at a friend’s house one night recently where another friend said he hated Clifton Springs. I was floored. Look, that little village isn’t perfect but what’s to hate?
He said he looked at Phelps as a more fun/vibrant community because it had a wine bar, distillery, local market, and live music. (And a soon-to-be-restored historic hotel, I’ll add.)
But listen — that happened because one single small business owner took a chance on a community (Ka-choo!). And then another small business owner did it too (Ka-choo!). And then another (Ah … you get the idea).
That’s how the scales get tipped. That’s how a community becomes cool and becomes a place where people want to spend their time (and money).
Someone was willing to take a risk.
I look at the town of Geneva as an example of business owners working on tipping those scales one by one in another part of the Finger Lakes. Belhurst, Ravines, Billsboro, Ardennes, Big aLICe …
We all have an opportunity to stand up for the things we believe in to help our communities thrive.
I’m not the little bug that started this chain reaction, but I hope to be a bug in your ear today, dear reader. The Geneva Town Board members are voting on May 10 regarding an update to the agricultural commerce zoning for the town.
The zoning update would allow agri-tourism initiatives such as live music and events at the town’s businesses. You can learn more about the vote and sign a petition in support of passing the update at www.genevaagritourism.com.
We all have an obligation to move our community toward the future we want to see. I know that if I don’t speak up, I’ll regret not sharing my perspective on this important issue. I encourage all who agree with me to do the same — but even if you don’t agree, it’s important to make your voice heard.