In regards to Councilor Ken Camera’s Guest Appearance of Jan. 30, “Status quo wins again”:
I was astonished at his editorial assault on City Council’s 8-1 decision to purchase a replacement aerial truck for the fire department, indicating that government was failing in its duty to be diligent in its investigations before expenditures.
Several of his points deserve refute.
First, there was sufficient judgment as to whether an aerial truck is needed to protect the interests of Genevans, when the first one was bought. Secondly, if waiting another year to perform some amorphous study is all this needed, why hasn’t the Councilor done so for the past several years while he has been serving? This Councilor spent six weeks in Fire Academy to learn what is needed. Councilors Regan, Salamendra, Noone, Burrall, Gaglianese and maybe more visited the Fire Department to learn before their vote. What has Mr. Camera done these past several years to learn what insight he seeks? I tend to think the fire experts are the best judge of honest need, especially since obtaining no personal benefit.
We are utilizing a piece of equipment that has a 15-year target life, now entering its 23rd year. The purchase decision has been delayed for years by past Council inaction. Parts are no longer available for critical components, and Band-Aid repairs are reaching a cost of about a third of what will be our loan payment. Our comptroller is retiring other debt to accommodate this purchase with good loan terms that are otherwise not apt to last long. The equipment loan payment will not start until 2022, likely post-pandemic budget retraction.
This is a piece of vital equipment not only to reach over electric lines, but it is the only equipment that we have for taller buildings, certain roof access capability, extension across water, ditches and debris, use in any general fire vs. another $1.2 million ladder truck, and so on. Without it, business insurance in Geneva would increase noticeably, affecting economic development, and profit for current businesses.
So I would counter the current charge of Council being status quo by Mr. Camera. Unlike inactivity in this important matter for years, this Council, by almost a majority, has taken difficult action after careful research, listening to the experts and adroit financial structuring of a necessary tool for safety.
Indeed, there is more than one person on City Council who can make valid decisions against the status quo, and this action is one of those times. You don’t have to admire the Fire Department to recognize the crucial need of its practice and service to the community. The research effort and judgment that was actually performed by most councilors should not have been demeaned.