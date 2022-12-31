THEY SAY IT’S OUR BIRTHDAY ... but why now?
On New Year’s Day, all of Geneva is invited to stop in at the Dove Building, 465 Exchange St., from 1:30-2 p.m. for a birthday cupcake and to learn about the many events planned in recognition of the City of Geneva’s 125th birthday. The gathering is sandwiched between two segments of free public skating offered down the street at the Rec Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again from 2-4 p.m.
Jan. 1, 2023 is not, however, the only date that could have been chosen to pause in recognition of this milestone. Unlike most humans, the City of Geneva can claim many “birthdays” in its long history.
As a settlement, Geneva appears to have received its present-day name by the late 1780s, with a population that fluctuated between three and six permanent family dwellings. In 1793 streets were laid out for a growing settlement, and the basic look of South Main Street took shape.
Many also raise the year 1806 as Geneva’s official beginning, when it was first named a village. Finally, in 1897, the state legislature designated Geneva as a city after village voters passed a new charter and ushered it to the state for approval. It was, indeed, approved, and on Jan. 1, 1898, 125 years ago Sunday, that status became official.
And of course, “Genevans” were not the first to occupy this corner of the world. Before all of these dates, what we call Geneva today stood as the ancestral lands of the Seneca people, part of the Iroquois or Haudenosaunee Confederacy.
Learning the history of a place is a fascinating journey. The names of streets, schools, lakes and landmarks take on new meaning as you learn of their origin. Old photographs provide a glimpse of places familiar, yet surrounded by people, fashions, and buildings now unknown. The neighborhoods that grew up around different ethnic groups and nationalities, the names of neighbors we know today whose ancestors helped the City grow, the businesses that began back when Geneva itself was just getting started — knowing more of all of it can add to an appreciation of the place we call home.
Geneva has chosen the date of its official recognition as a city to mark its 125 years. Events are planned o help us all learn more of our many faceted histories, and also to celebrate just where and who we are today. With lots of exciting events, gatherings, activities, displays and surprises ahead, Jan. 1 is the day to learn more about how to say Happy Birthday to Us in 2023!