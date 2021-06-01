Beginning today, renters and landlords can apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) which can provide up to 15 months of rent direct to landlords to cover housing payments for tenants impacted by the health and/or economic impacts of COVID.
Many agencies have been straining their budgets to help tenants with back rent, but we all recognize that the problem is so unusual in scope and magnitude that it needed more than what any single agency was equipped to manage. As part of the federal relief program, administered by New York state, a review of applications is a combination of first-come, first-served and priority ranking for veterans, the unemployed, those with income below the area median, and communities heavily impacted by COVID. Residents in small rental buildings (less than 20 apartments) and mobile home parks also receive preference.
With income guidelines that open the program to the “middle class,” all of this is long-awaited good news for Geneva area tenants and landlords. That’s why the housing subcommittee of the City-Town COVID Task Force and the Finger Lakes Landlords Association are working together to get the word out. Even if someone has received or been denied rental assistance from the Department of Social Services or another agency, they could still be eligible for this program and should be encouraged to apply.
The application can be completed online, or at one of the agencies listed below. There is proof of income, address, and rental arrears that must be submitted, but there are many ways to meet those requirements. Staff at the agencies can help tenants and landlords navigate the requirements, review documents, and scan items for electronic processing. The Finger Lakes Landlords Association has a template available for property owners or managers to document how much rent is owed on a unit, which is helpful to tenants who may not have a lease and rental payment receipts on hand. Landlords are encouraged to fill out this form and provide it to tenants before being asked, as a good faith gesture to assist the process in the least stressful way possible.
The COVID pandemic has been difficult for so many, but for renters worried about losing their homes and landlords unprepared for a loss of income, it has been a tense and worrisome waiting game. The task force has worked diligently for over a year to help the local community understand how national and state policies translate to our everyday lives. Many renters in Geneva and the surrounding area will be eligible for these funds. The money goes directly to the landlord and is intended to promote housing stability. Unfortunately, some evictions will still go forward and the same agencies can help families with relocation needs.
Although the ERAP program does attempt to prioritize the households suffering the greatest hardships, it is ultimately a “first come, first served” pool of funds. If you or someone you know is a tenant or landlord in need, they can apply online: www.otda.ny.gov/ERAP
If they need assistance, they can call the ERAP hotline 844-NY1RENT (information available in English and Spanish), or contact any of the following agencies:
Catholic Charities, (315) 789-2235 extension 114
Family Promise, (585) 905-3988
FLACRA, (315) 719-7309
LAWNY (315) 781-1465