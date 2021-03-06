I would like to share a personal perspective on the housing situation here in Geneva.
I moved to Geneva from Georgia in 1957 and at that time, the housing conditions for middle- and low-income families were less than desirable. Prior to my moving to Geneva, my family and I had a misconception that the living conditions were much better compared to the conditions in Georgia. To our surprise, they were equally as bad and in some cases, worse than in Georgia.
My sisters and I experienced such sadness and longed to return to Georgia, but recognizing that this was our new home, we made the best of it. During that time, my mother was single and raising four girls on her own. She worked at the Finger Lakes Laundry on Washington Street and taught us the value of home ownership. She purchased our first home on a land contract, where we lived until we were either married or mature enough to obtain a place of our own.
The Geneva Housing Authority — or GHA — has been a staple in the Geneva community for over 60 years. It continues to be innovative in its programming to consistently meet the needs of low-income families by providing affordable housing.
At one point in time, many African Americans were mainly living in the 6th Ward and were segregated from the rest of the city. This housing issue highlighted some of the inequities in our community at the time. One of the strongest responses to this issue came from the GHA. The agency began purchasing houses throughout the city and repurposing them into rental properties.
The Section 8 Housing Program was another opportunity that allowed low-income families to find an apartment of their choice that was not necessarily in segregated sections of the city.
The Geneva Housing Authority is consistently renovating and remodeling its properties with new appliances, and other necessities to ensure that its residents feel a sense of belonging and safety. The GHA recognizes that a person feeling safe in their respective communities drastically improves their physical and mental well-being.
Over the years, the GHA has become a reputable organization, known for its inclusivity, access and support. Among its many community programs, the GHA also manages a family project, Geneva Courtyard Apartments, that has one- to five-bedroom apartments. They also manage elderly and disabled properties throughout the city. The GHA also ensures access to the elderly residents by way of its Elmcrest, Seneca, Lyceum Heights and St. Francis Apartments.
As the Geneva NAACP president, the GHA’s mission is aligned with the values that our Chapter also embraces. Their mission is to “improve the quality of life for the Geneva community and surrounding areas, specifically its lower income residents, by administering public and private housing assistance programs, promoting the development of affordable, decent and safe housing opportunities, and encouraging economic self-sufficiency.”
This mission and the work that Executive Director Andy Tyman and his staff have done over the years are the reasons the Geneva Area Branch NAACP awarded him and the GHA the Mary Ann Mallard’s Community Service Award in 1999.
The GHA has provided affordable housing to this community for decades. I applaud them for their efforts.