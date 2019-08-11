The line quickly filled the Devaney-Bennett Funeral parlor, spilled out from its porch and stretched up the street.
Friends would wait hours to pay their respects, stopping one by one, to hug each family member individually.
A tourist chancing upon this sight would think this scene marked the death of someone famous — a local politician or business leader perhaps.
But what played out along Main Street last month was more unique. And in a world in which the passing of most are met with routine obituaries and internet memorials, this event, when appreciated in its details, had a lesson to teach Geneva. It revealed a unique family living among us and taught something valuable from this untimely and painful loss.
As his obituary — written by his mother Janell — outlined, Garsevan Bekauri was an exceptional young man. His interests were wide: sports, the arts, theater, marching band, orchestra, the outdoors. By choice, he owned no smartphone or television. He had no internet in his apartment. In a short time, he lived many lives and, like his four siblings and parents, inspired admirers and deep friendships at every turn.
In many ways, the Bekauris were not a typical Geneva family. Their route to the modest home on Lewis Street and Geneva was circuitous to say the least.
Janell, an American student from California, had been studying for an advanced degree and was learning the Georgian culture and language when she met Zaza in Tbilisi. Eventually married and settled in Sacramento, California, they had five children, whom they raised while keeping close connections to Zaza’s native Georgian culture and its Orthodox Christian community.
Fourteen years ago, while their children were still very young, Janell and Zaza decided they wanted a small-town life for their family. They researched communities across the country, looking for a town with a diverse population, hopefully a small college and proximity to an Orthodox Church community.
Geneva filled the bill, and 13 years ago, they drove into town to make a life.
Perhaps it was the Christian Orthodox Church, with its ancient musical traditions, or a relative with a gift, but the five children were blessed with musical talent. A visit to their home could easily begin to feel as if you had discovered the Georgian version of the famed Von Trapp family. There would be regular toasts before dinner, remarking on appreciation of accomplishments or efforts of those in attendance. Great food of all kinds made by Janell followed the toasts and then there was music — with the five children quickly forming a chorus for show tunes, classic folk, even opera at moments.
Over the years, the Bekauri children, showed up everywhere — sports teams, theatrical performances, community theater, choruses, sailing regattas, marching band. It was as if the Bekauri kids got the message: We moved here to enjoy small-town life; now thrive.
They did.
Perhaps not being restrained by longer Geneva ties, the Bekauris made friends all over town.
Mark and Mary Gearan, the former president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges and his wife, were swept into the Bekauri universe with Mark often tapped to play piano as the children and other guests sang at Bekauri family or college gatherings.
So when, on a solo hike in the Adirondacks, Garsevan fell to his death, the pain seemed to hit all of Geneva and far beyond.
The line for calling hours was not only long; it demonstrated the breadth of the Bekauri family’s reach into this community. White, black, Hispanic, Muslim and Eastern Orthodox Geneva. Catholic, protestant, Episcopal, Jewish. From near and far. Friends from California, Canada, Rhode Island, Texas and other states flew in. The Gearan family drove in from Boston. Much of Garsevan’s Geneva High class returned too.
Many Genevans in the long line discovered for the first time the breadth of this family’s ties.
In many ways, Geneva still segregates along race, ethnic and religious lines. But somehow this family, which picked Geneva from a map, convinced all to cross all lines in the name of friendship, shared music, an appreciation of theater. And, now, unfortunately, a shared grief.
The funeral service for Garsevan was held in a small, Orthodox church in Rochester. There, again, a cross-section of Geneva gathered amid incense and ancient rites.
Mariami Bekauri, the eldest daughter and a gifted opera singer, chanted the Beatitudes. Tamari, her younger sister, sang the Psalms. Her brother Beka chanted the Epistle reading and response. This, in a service that is mostly sung, surrounded the family and friends with sounds of comfort that resonated from Tbilisi, where this family began, to Geneva where it so beautifully put down its roots. On the same day, in a church in Georgia, a similar service was performed for family there.
Later, back at the family home in Geneva — after the funeral — food, drink, flowers and every expression of comfort and care poured into the Lewis Street home from all over Geneva. At day’s end, great trays of excess food were donated out to less fortunate families.
The death of Garsevan Luka Bekauri had come far too soon. His was a 23-year life that had accomplished much and would undoubtedly have accomplished so much more. The last photo on Garsevan’s camera, taken from atop the waterfall from which he climbed and would later fall, was not a selfie, but a panorama of a beautiful world.
Even in his short time and in his death, he demonstrated, with his family, the beauty and strength that come from reaching across lines, sharing friendship, talents, passions, traditions and, above all, kindness.
