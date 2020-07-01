The People's Peaceful Protest has been committed to engaging in teach-ins, marches, and listening events to craft meaningful legislation to reform local practices that endanger the community and law enforcement officers.
One of those resolutions, submitted to city council and posted on our various online forums, specifically affirmed the good work of Officer Arroyo in the local schools. The group heard loud and clear that people liked Officer Arroyo's approach and presence and made sure that their resolution reflected those sentiments. "We are giving voice to the community, so when the community said they love him in school but not the handcuffs and gun, that's what we asked council to review," said organizer Allauna Overstreet-Gibson. The resolution asks that the Community Compact review SRO policies and procedures on an annual basis to be sure they are meeting the stated objectives of the position. "Council said the position was created to build trust, not to serve as a dean of discipline because that could confuse students. We want to be sure the mission remains true."
However, in Monday night's council worksession and in Tuesday's Finger Lakes Times article, our group was inaccurately and inappropriately attached to slogans about cutting police positions and stripping the police budget that we did not bring to city council. This is wrong. It once again highlights the tendency for people to speak for communities of color without actually listening to the words we are really saying.
We take issue with being referenced in a resolution that was not brought by our group but by city council directly to furlough two police recruits. They have budget problems, yes, and they've asked all departments to make cuts to control Geneva's high property taxes, but to tie budget issues to black lives is inappropriate and disingenuous. We didn't ask for that and we have no position on it.
We would appreciate if the city council and the media would seek to elevate, rather than sensationalize our requests; to report on the substance of our work product rather than the gossip spread about it; to bring facts instead of fiction to the public.
Because the misinformation has tainted any discussion of the SRO's work in the school and interaction with children in the most positive way possible, we are officially withdrawing our resolution from city council's agenda and will instead remain engaged with students and staff in bringing consideration of changes in policy to the school board directly. We do not seek to remove, but to improve, the student-police experience.