Referendum. The idea of it seems simple. It carries the stamp of true democracy: Let the people decide.
Yet we are facing the first referendum any Genevan I know seems to be aware of, and perhaps the only referendum in our history. There have been other controversial decisions made over time. Why, then, would referendums be such a rarity?
We are a country where people have a say, but for the most part it comes in electing those who will speak for us. As a voter, you consider the words, opinions and habits of candidates and cast your vote for the person you feel will make the best decisions on your behalf. Once an official is in office, your voice can be heard on issues you feel passionately about by presenting public commentary and contacting your representative. Of course, in the end, that official may not cast his or her vote as you might have wished.
Frustrating, without question.
The referendum before City Council now stems from just that scenario. Many people in our community feel we on Council have voted in a Police Review Board that they are adamantly opposed to. And there are many vocal critics who would like to “let the people decide.”
Yet a referendum is not as simple as turning an issue over to the voters. In the case of Local Law 1-2021, the petition requesting the referendum states that it is “pursuant to Home Rule Law, Section 23.” Note that it does NOT say it is “pursuant to the desire to have the people decide.” That is because the law does not allow a referendum simply because the issue is controversial. Elected officials passed this local law, and it can come before the people for a popular vote only if a tenant within New York State laws permits this.
For that reason, attorneys are required; lawyers who know this aspect of the law and help determine if a referendum in this case is legal — or not. In fact, City Council CANNOT simply view a popular petition and make the decision to open the law up for a vote. Referendums happen only when narrow provisions of the law allow.
The City has retained a firm with expertise in police accountability boards to review any aspect of current law that could conflict with the particular provisions of our Police Review Board. It requires a specific and complicated legal knowledge, and our own city law firm has requested that we look to outside counsel, as this domain is not within their area of expertise. We are fortunate that the firm we have hired, Gibson Dunn, considers police accountability within their corporate mission and has taken our case on pro bono. Nonetheless, their decision on this needs to fall on accurate, non-biased legal ground, and not on opinion regarding the value of accountability boards. Their guidance would have no worth to us if it were based simply on political leanings.
Finally, I cannot end this piece without a caution that comes with all referendums. Distilling a policy choice down to one word — yes or no — is not a simple task. City Council spent a year on this law, learning how it could best serve Geneva; weighing the pros and cons and compromises that came together before our own yays and nays were spoken. The push against it must be based on the law itself and not swayed by unrelated political considerations.
This is not about how much influence individuals who work in one place or another should have on our government. It is not about how many generations of a family have lived in this small city. It is about transparency within the police department, and allowing the voices of those who feel ill-treated to be heard in a manner that is fair to all.
I do not fear this law. I feel it will benefit all of Geneva: the newcomers, the multi-generational families, the homeowners, the renters, the visitors. Those who feel otherwise have a right to challenge this. But it is important to base that challenge on the law itself. And, in the case of the referendum, to recognize the narrow window that makes this kind of challenge legal.