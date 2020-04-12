What is the goal? What is the motivation? Why are we causing so much division when we should be striving for unity?
I started out being disappointed at the political division nationally between Republicans and Democrats, or far left and far right positions. Information on both sides being manipulated to strengthen and influence positions in an attempt to gain allegiance. Now, I have seen it trickle down to our local level, and it serves no purpose except to distract and cause disruption of energy that can be better spent on solutions.
I was fortunate to run for mayor against a worthy opponent: my lifelong friend, Mark Pitifer. For some reason, fate put us on the front line against each other. We did not plan it; in fact, we looked for a solution so both of us could serve together. What quickly transpired was a mutual agreement to campaign on issues and not emotions or mudslinging. Quite simply, we respected each other. Continually throughout the campaign we wanted to show the community, the state, the country, that you can compete respectfully and focus on the betterment of the community. Even though the campaign is over, I can guarantee Mark and I will continue to spread that message and work hard to create the change needed.
I wish I had the switch that could have turned off one vicious social media site a long time ago. That might have prevented what seemed to be a need to start up another vicious social media site in retaliation. I wish I could have everyone stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, not because they are told to but because they are compelled to for the same patriotic reasons I do. I wish all lives were respected as equals regardless of race, religion, belief or orientation. I wish ALL critical first responders and healthcare workers were treated with the same respect and admiration that they so truly deserve.
I have asked our city councilors and staff to be examples in the community and rise above their personal agendas to be the leaders the community needs as a whole. This is not easy when outside interference keeps influencing your thought process. We are all human and have feelings that react to how we are treated, what we read and lastly the spoken words that cannot be retracted.
If I could ask one thing of this great community that I love so much, it would be to “Stop, Just Stop” and take a look in the mirror. Realize you can make a conscious decision every day to be a better person. To be a positive influence. To be a better father, mother, brother, sister, friend, neighbor, worker, business owner, community leader, or just YOU!
It is your choice, but it is OUR community. Please show some mutual respect!
If anyone has any questions on where I stand about the many issues being thrown around on social media, it is pretty easy to just ask. I am not afraid to communicate openly, and I consider myself easily available and approachable. I choose not to enter into the toxic environments that have no true effect on creating change. That energy can be better focused.
Respectfully, Steve Valentino.