The pandemic and its impact on the finances of the City of Geneva should require us to recalibrate our approach to public spending and local taxes. Instead, a recent decision by City Council makes it clear our leadership will simply continue business as usual. Spend more than we have and count on the local taxpayers to support the status quo.
Instead of using research, creativity and innovation, this Council is continuing down a route that brought us to the point where we are the most heavily taxed city in this region.
Sadly, the latest demonstration of this point involves Geneva’s Fire Department. The department’s 20-year-old aerial fire truck, the firefighter’s judge, needs replacement. The cost: $1.5 million.
I am not anti-Fire Department, but before jumping to the conclusion that replacement is the only step, I would prefer research and expert advice. Considering:
• An aerial truck has limited use in Geneva because of overhead electrical wires.
• No study was conducted of how many high rises in the city already have internal fire suppression systems.
• State expertise is readily available to assess fire needs and recommend cost-effective efficiencies, including service consolidations. (It worked with the 911 system.)
Rather, at its January meeting the Geneva City Council authorized by resolution the purchase of a new $1.5 million truck. There are many residents who will celebrate this action because they revere and love their Geneva Fire Department. So do I.
Still, we do not have to pour money on the department to show our affection for and dedication to providing these services to our citizens. Even more disappointing is that we made this decision without sufficient thought and planning or a complete set of facts. In some ways, we were fed erroneous information before deciding what was best for the community at large.
As the only “No” vote among my colleagues for the big new truck, I argued that City Council delay the vote for another year and instead commission a study spanning the entire scope of our fire services. Imagine getting outside expertise about new equipment, training, policies and procedures, and facilities. With the financial support of New York state, the study also would consider the major question of consolidation of services, labor, and equipment between the Town and the City.
It is not hard to imagine the City receiving significant financial support from the New York Department of State’s Division of Local Government Services for this study. That office has provided technical and financial support ($94 million for 520 projects) through its Local Government Efficiency program to reduce the overall cost to taxpayers and enhance services.
And yet, we voted 8-1 to spend $150,000 of taxpayer money every year for 10 years to prove we support our firefighters. Perhaps it will take being forced into formal bankruptcy before we are at least willing to study and discuss difficult issues such as:
• Consolidation of fire services with the Town of Geneva and its volunteers.
• Formally sharing some police services with Ontario County to reduce city costs and improve policing overall.
• Outsourcing recreation services to save money and improve services.
There are, perhaps, millions to be saved over the coming decade. We should have started with the new aerial truck.
Perhaps the most disappointing aspect of the new fire truck purchase is that several City Council members appeared to prefer taking the study approach but felt that they did not have the votes to prevail. So instead, they voted for the resolution and the expenditure. Their rationale probably was “Why put up with the aggravation and intimidation that would ensue from such a vote, especially if it was doomed to fail?”
Unfortunately, a lot more analysis needed to be done, and I am afraid it was simply easier to let the citizens of Geneva pay.