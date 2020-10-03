At the Sept. 23 public hearing on the proposed police accountability board, one councilor stuffed the session with messages all bearing the stamp of his campaign of misinformation and blatantly reckless animosity. His stunt made a mockery of the hearing and council proceedings.
One had to be struck by the rank nativist thought expressed in these two-dozen comments Mr. Pealer read — why is it that a person who has lived here for 40 years trumps the experience or the sense of belonging of anyone else? To believe only one group truly “belongs” is at the heart of apartheid.
Why is it implied “property owners” should have privileges denied others? Should property owners have the privilege to dictate law? Apparently Councilor Pealer and his friends think so. To privilege property ownership enshrines the idea that only certain people count as citizens. Perhaps they also believe that only property owners should be able to vote?
Or fearmongering by claiming the PAB is work of “outside agitators,” echoing this summer’s incendiary city letter to property owners. Used often against Dr. Martin Luther King (the “radical” that every conservative likes to misquote), it was leveled against Geneva residents supporting the PAB.
Or the abject anti-intellectualism of the phrase “those HWS radical-Marxist-communist-leftist-socialist-anti-capitalist-whatever” professors (who happen to be Geneva residents). Or the authors of the PAB called “puppets” of said “radical-Marxist-etc.”? Does anyone want to go back to red-baiting and the show-trials of Joe McCarthy? I’m sure they’re available on YouTube, if you’re desperate.
The opponents clearly don’t know who imagined, organized, researched, and wrote the PAB proposals. Answer: Black students who grew up in Geneva. On their own. Perhaps that is what this vocal minority in Geneva fear. Just as Thomas Jefferson couldn’t believe a young Phillis Wheatley actually wrote the poems she wrote. The same fear that a Frederick Douglass could learn what was prohibited for an enslaved person — to read and write. Or the high school guidance counselor telling Malcolm X he was suited to be a carpenter, not the lawyer he wanted to be. Or the counselors who tell my students the very same thing that Malcolm X’s counselor told him, except without using the N-word. The fear that consumes them? That certain people are getting out of line who should remain at the end of the line.
Many of the opponents wrote the same things — how curious — and had them read by the same councilor — how interesting. Couldn’t they read their own statements? Too much a bother? From their statements it was clear few had read the proposed law — where the composition and process of selection of the board is detailed, where the role of the chief of police is defined, when and how an investigation proceeds, that the board is voluntary not paid.
Or the nonsense that a PAB is too expensive. The city attorney claimed it’s cheaper to pay off a wrongful death suit than challenge the police union over police misconduct. Sweep it under the table. Meanwhile the police budget is the only city department budget not cut over the past fiscally tight years. Remember, economics is a system of values and a value-making system.
Or the “data” that because there were so few complaints there should be no clear and transparent oversight of the police? Pardon me, but one of the basic complaints is that people don’t trust the police to act on complaints. Here’s some data: According to the Washington Post’s dataset the yearly average for 2015-19 is 988. Disproportionate to their population, people of color were killed. The FBI reported 48 officers were killed as a result of felonious acts in 2019. From 2005 to June 2019, according to Bowling Green University’s Police Integrity Research Group, 104 police have been arrested for murder or manslaughter resulting from an on-duty shooting. To date, only four were convicted of murder, and their average prison sentence was 12.6 years. Apparently you can get away with murder — it just depends who you are.
Doesn’t happen in Geneva? Corey Jackson. Only bad guys die? Ask, if you could, Breonna Taylor or Daniel Prude.
Go back nine years to Corey Jackson’s lynching. What accountability was there? The GPD officers remained on the force until their retirement with full pensions. Some of the very same officers now argue a PAB is not needed. Conflict of interest? Just nine years ago. History. How then could anyone — but they did — claim Geneva’s history proves there’s no need for a PAB.
A PAB should have been put in place immediately nine years ago, with full disciplinary powers and with no police as members. The Geneva Police Union should have been permanently dismantled, the department’s budget scrutinized, and reallocated to the greater needs of the city.
What is before the City Council now is a far less radical PAB; it protects the police without allowing officers to act with impunity. It will stand the test of law, despite the hyperbolic claims of the police union’s lawyer. It is, in fact, crafted out of compromises.
PAB opponents, led by the police union, the local GOP, and several councilors hope to defeat it, and do worse, through disinformation and inflammatory and divisive claims. This is not surprising — we’re seeing the same thing with Donald Trump. And before with Ronald Reagan, Dick Nixon, Barry Goldwater, George Wallace, and Eugene “Bull” Connor.