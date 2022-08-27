Jim Norwalk

Jim Norwalk

As a member of the Geneva Shade Tree Committee for over 10 years, and as its chair for the last two or so, I want to show appreciation for the cooperation we have enjoyed from the city and from our Council liaisons since I became chair.

Jim Norwalk is the chair of the Geneva Shade Tree Committee and a founding member of the Green Committee. He has a Master’s degree in Forestry and Wildlife Ecology. He inhabits an illegal dandelion farm in Ward 2.

