As a member of the Geneva Shade Tree Committee for over 10 years, and as its chair for the last two or so, I want to show appreciation for the cooperation we have enjoyed from the city and from our Council liaisons since I became chair.
My leadership role has more-or-less coincided with Joe Venuti’s tenure as head of the Department of Public Works and with the new City Council seating of 2020. Joe has been a consistent participant in our monthly meetings and a strong advocate of our mission. Thanks also to former Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett for consistently discussing the work of the committee during his report time at Council meetings and for the continuation of that by both councilors Ken Camera and Tom Burrall. As Ken mentioned during his August report, we are excited to work closely with Mark Perry, who has been hired part-time by the DPW to plan tree care and removal activities.
On several occasions I have heard Councilor Gaglianese dismiss the more active management of the city tree stock ... once, when he was decrying an increased allocation for tree work in the 2022 budget and again, during the August meeting, when he dismissed the dedicated effort of the committee and city as “feel good” projects. This is incorrect. Please be aware that city trees are vital and valuable infrastructure that provide many benefits, such as:
1) Shade to reduce the need for air conditioning;
2) Shade to reduce ambient outdoor temperatures;
3) Air quality improvement;
4) Storm water retention and filtration;
5) Increased home values;
6) Increased visual appeal, health and well-being;
7) Pollinator and wildlife value;
A study by the USFS calculated the return on investment in trees to be 2.7-to-1. A British study estimated it as 7-to-1!
By admission of the City and by evidence of its budget history and the current condition of city trees, investment in Geneva trees has been deferred for years, if not decades. For this reason and to maximize the benefits listed above, we need to recognize our shade trees as important infrastructure that requires commitment on par with the management of our streets, sewers, water treatment, etc.
Currently the City does not have trained staff to address the urban forest’s most pressing need — removal of dead, dying, and dangerous trees. According to our inventory database there are at least 271 such trees in the city. For the most part the DPW must hire private contractors to do this work.
If we estimate conservatively that a contractor would charge $1,500 per tree removal (I think it might be significantly more than that), we are looking at having to budget over $400,000 over the next year or two to catch up. Remember, these are trees that are ready to drop limbs or topple completely if not dealt with soon.
We need earlier investment in care and maintenance, such as structural pruning, which improves health and longevity of trees. This can alleviate costlier surgical interventions to correct poor, weak limb structure, entanglement in overhead utilities, disease, etc. For the most part, this work has not been planned for. Early and ongoing care increases tree value and decreases the future costs of removal due to failure and property and or personal damages.
Perhaps the most insidious problem with deferment of care and investment is the loss of faith residents have in the city’s ability to respond to sudden problems. If a property owner doesn’t think the city will help manage tree problems and that a city tree near their property poses more of a risk than a reward, then we lose all the benefits listed above. We do not want this to happen.
We had a recent incident on Hillcrest Avenue where the city lacked the capacity to respond promptly to a large, cracked limb that overhung the front of a home. These situations are dangerous and stressful and not rare and isolated now. During the August Council meeting a frustrated resident returned to complain about a tree problem he had on Columbia Street that seemed unresolved. These are not “feel-good” situations, are they?
So please don’t trivialize the primary importance of tree care in the management of City business and affairs. Please invest in staff training for tree care and maintenance and corresponding budgetary allotment. Please recognize our urban forest as an important component of City infrastructure.