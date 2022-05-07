Why do college teacher James McCorkle, some members of Geneva City Council, a number of teachers from Hobart and William Smith Colleges and other folks in society hate law enforcement officers? Each will certainly give you many reasons and explanations.
Let me attempt to present some observations about law enforcement and the public.
A vast majority of citizens have very little or no contact with the police. When they do, they do not forget and will quickly tell you about the experience, either positive or negative. One friend of mine, who I believe does not trust the police, told me his experience: “It was Aug. 12, 1974. I was driving my father’s super-fast Oldsmobile on Route 96 and Route 14, and I was stopped by Trooper Jones for speeding. Yes, I was speeding.” He remembered the trooper’s name and the weather. People remember these encounters. If they believe they were treated unfairly, they will tell their side for an hour. For some of these folks, all law enforcement officers are bad.
You may have a neighbor who is in law enforcement, a member of your community group or church member. You may have a family member in law enforcement. Did you ever notice they seldom talk about their job? It is not because they are embarrassed by their occupation; they realize people do not understand what they do and why they do it. They also know most of the press and the media and the radical “defund the police” element in our society hate them. Some people hate the police because someone they love was arrested in their residence and taken to jail; 90% of the time a family member called the police. Many times family members quietly thank the police for removing the problem, but you NEVER hear that part of the story.
People who hate law enforcement officers most likely have a long history of not accepting authority and battling authority figures. Some had no father figure in the home. Some of their homes were destroyed by drugs, alcohol, abuse and divorce. When they entered school, they defied teachers and basic discipline. In the job market, they go from one job to the next, not to advance but because the boss does not know anything. On the opposite side of the spectrum, the elite — born of money and privilege — did pretty much what they wanted at an early age and were never told no. When the police protect the public and arrest criminals, the elite cannot process this; they were always protected.
The police are not perfect. They make mistakes. A very few abuse their authority. They should be held accountable for negative actions. James McCorkle (Times, “Guest Appearance: GPD mismanaged ... out of control,” April 30) has taken his hatred to a nuclear level by ignoring union contracts, calling for firing the police chief and the entire police department. That is as stupid as this writer suggesting all administrators and faculty at Hobart and William Smith College should be fired if a faculty member should bully, intimidate or perhaps sexually abuse or harass a student.