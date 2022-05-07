Hey Pete, um, I gotta tell ya, it took a bit for my food to come out the other day. I didn’t want to say anything, but I figured since you always say you want to know, that I’d tell you.”
I’m in Wegmans and chatting with a customer of mine about this and that, when they mention an experience at my place that could have gone better. (And by the way, I really DO want to know if something isn’t as it should be, so please, if you see me, don’t hesitate to chat with me.)
But back to the customer.
I could have explained all the reasons that may have caused the delay in getting their order. I could have said I wasn’t working that day so it’s not my fault. I could have said our industry has been hit hard by staff shortages. Heck, I could have said a whole host of things, but that isn’t how it goes. As an owner you listen, you say, “I’m sorry for your experience,” and you take those comments, go back to work, and see if you can make sure those issues don’t happen again.
But I’m going to go the other route this time, and explain the reasons that things can go wrong.
However, I’m not going to use my line of work as an example in this column.
I’m going to use our local police department.
In any place of business where more than just the owner works, you’re going to have employee issues. People aren’t machines, and they have a host of things that affect how they work. Family life, health problems, and financial issues are just a few of the things that can negatively impact someone’s ability to perform at peak levels.
Me being the sole proprietor, I get to decide when enough is enough and it’s time for someone to go.
The police chief doesn’t have that luxury. He’s bound by the union bargaining agreement.
If an officer does something he or she shouldn’t, they can’t just be fired. There are steps leading up to that end. Steps that can take a very long time to work through. Sometimes, in fact, those steps can take years.
Then there are the labor shortages that have hit pretty much all of us here in America.
If I am short-staffed enough, I just close (I’m closed Tuesdays even as I write this).
Can you imagine calling the police department (I’m going to expand this and say fire department and local ambulance too) and getting an answering machine saying, “Hi, our regular hours of operation are Wednesday through Monday, and we’re closed Tuesdays until further notice. Please leave a message.”
Seriously, could you imagine?
(By the way, for full disclosure, I happen to know the Geneva police chief. I also knew the chief before him ... and the chief before him ... and so on. I also know the code officer, the fire chief, the city manager and the guy that plows the streets. If you’re in business in Geneva for more than a bit, you get to know pretty much everyone.)
So this leads me to the guest column in last Saturday’s Insight section saying the chief should be fired for the conduct of his officers.
I felt it was a bit much to claim that the ongoing feud between City Councilor Salamendra and the GPD rises to the level of “rape culture” or “femicide,” as was stated in the oped. Photoshopping the “GPD” logo on an image of the councilor’s forehead and making it a screensaver is childish, unprofessional, and worthy of a reprimand or suspension. But to liken it to “rape culture” lessens the horrific crime of rape. And to be fair, it’s not as if the councilor and some of the police officers have been entirely neutral with each other on every issue. There has been some pushing of buttons on both sides.
So, given that there has been questionable behavior on both sides, and with the chief’s hands tied by the union, what exactly would you like him to do?