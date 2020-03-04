GENEVA — Ability Partners Foundation raised nearly $90,000 at its Winter Gala and Auction in the Finger Lakes at Belhurst Castle on Feb. 14.
Belhurst Castle was the Founding Sponsor for the 17th year in a row, and Five Star Bank underwrote the event. WHAM-1180’s Joe Lomonaco served as the evening’s host and auctioneer. All proceeds support programs and services of CP Rochester, Happiness House and Rochester Rehabilitation.
The event recognized several key volunteers who help the agencies thrive.
The “Happiness is Helping” Humanitarian Award was created to recognize outstanding individuals who dedicate their time to advocate for people with disabilities and disadvantages, and whose accomplishments are consistent with the mission and vision of CP Rochester, Happiness House, and Rochester Rehabilitation. This year’s award went to Nick Massa, president/CEO of Massa Construction in Geneva. Mary Walsh Boatfield, president and CEO of CP Rochester, Happiness House, and Rochester Rehabilitation, said, “Nick has a huge heart. His ongoing support to all three agencies sets an excellent example for others to join the cause to help people of all abilities.”
The Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to those who have provided extraordinary service over a significant period of time to Happiness House and the Finger Lakes community. Aaron Backhaus, defensive coordinator of Hobart’s football team, was the recipient of this year’s award. His dedication to Happiness House, CP Rochester, and Rochester Rehabilitation goes back almost a decade. He coordinates the Hobart football team’s visits to Happiness House and the annual Tackles and Touchdowns fundraiser to benefit APF. Since 2010, this event has raised $44,000.
Ability Partners, Inc. Board of Directors Years of Service awards were given to Joyce Weir (30 years), Eileen Gage (15 years), Chuck Graham (15 years), Martha Mock (10 years). APF Board of Directors 5 year service awards included Jeff Baker, John Horvath, and Joyce Weir.
Another highlight of the evening was an inspirational talk from keynote speaker Russell Cunningham who was diagnosed with Hanhart syndrome when he was born, hindering the development of his legs. Cunningham has always looked for solutions to challenges he faces, and learning to drive was no exception. He was referred to Rochester Rehabilitation, and after six months of training, passed his road test on the first try. He can now drive independently wherever he wants to go, such as to his job at Liberty Pumps as well as to Monroe Community College where he studies business administration.
The annual Winter Gala is one of the APF’s most prestigious events and is made possible through the enthusiasm and generosity of sponsors and friends, including Belhurst Castle and Five Star Bank. Nozomi Williams was the Friend & Supporter and Marshall Family Foundation was the Cash Appeal sponsor. Major sponsors included: BonaDent Dental Laboratories; LECESSE Construction Services and The Pike Company; Lyons National Bank; Massa Construction; Relph Benefit Advisors; and Victor Excavating & Landscape. Corporate sponsors included: Bill Cram Chevrolet; The Bonadio Group; eVero Corporation; Guardian Industries; Nationwide Retirement Plans; and SWBR Architects.
Table sponsors were: Canandaigua Financial Group; Cerebral Palsy Associations of NYS; Friends of Brian Kolb; Harris Beach; Harter Secrest & Emery; Hobart College Athletics; Brian and Kelly Meath; Monroe Wheelchair; and OneGroup. Patron sponsors included: Alesco Advisors; Al Sigl Community of Agencies; AutismUp; Battle Construction & Development Corp.; Capstone IT; Christa Construction; iCircle; New Wave Energy; Prime Care Coordination; Virtual OfficeWare Healthcare Solutions; and UR Medicine Thompson Health. Club 86 — Bagels and Cakes was the exclusive sponsor of the cake auction. Additional supporters included Roy & Nancy Beecher; Andy Bonafiglia; Paul Davidson; Necebbia DeTaeye; William Hart; Haun Welding Supply; Rick Hawks; Richard Henry; Linda Lovejoy; Marathon Engineering; Sean & Dawn Ossont; Robin Pacello; John Stapleton; and Wegmans.