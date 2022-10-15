For a local institution 200 years old, Hobart College often is still a mystery to many folks. So here are some interesting tidbits from Hobart’s past:
10 Geneva College. Bishop John Henry Hobart (1775-1830), the third bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of New York, regularly journeyed to the remote parts of the state. Bishop Hobart learned that the church needed an institution of higher learning in the “West.” In 1818, many upstate settlements did not suit the bishop’s plans for his new college. They were just sleepy little villages. Bishop Hobart dismissed them; however, he liked what he saw in Geneva. It was a booming, bustling place on the major route west. Most importantly, it had an academy. When the bishop arrived in Geneva, he proposed that the academy become his new college. The first college building, Geneva Hall, was built in 1822. Geneva College became Hobart College in 1852.
9 Scarlet and Gold. Originally, these were the official Hobart colors. So why are orange and purple the colors now? In the 1870s, students went into Geneva to buy paint for Homecoming signs, and only orange and purple paints were available. They have been Hobart’s official colors since 1904, when the Board of Trustees adopted them.
8 Fort Myer, Virginia. Gen. Albert James Myer (1828-80) worked as a telegrapher before entering Geneva College in 1842. In 1858, the military expressed interest in Myer’s semaphore flag visual signaling system, which it later adopted. In the late 1860s, Myer turned to meteorology. He saw this as a new function for the Signal Corps, which began weather service operations. Meyer arranged with Western Union Telegraph Company to transmit the weather reports. The Army later constructed military telegraph lines to send weather information. He headed the Signal Corps from 1867 until his death in Buffalo in 1880. In 1881 the Army renamed Fort Whipple, Virginia, the home of the Signal Corps, Fort Myer. Today Fort Myer is better known as the home of Arlington National Cemetery.
7 College pranks. In the late 19th century, Hobart students had several peculiar customs that eventually disappeared. Whenever a new student passed beneath a dormitory window, it was customary for a member of any other class to empty the contents of a water pitcher on his head. Naturally, after one or two deluges, the new students kept to the walkways when passing the dormitories. Also sophomores sold chapel seats — daily attendance was required — to the unsuspecting new arrivals for whatever amounts they could trick them into paying. Under no circumstances was the victim of this fraud entitled to his money back. The chaplain often found cows in the chapel waiting for the morning service.
6 HWS and the CIA. Colleges’ President William Alfred “Bill” Eddy, PhD, Col., USMC (1896-1962) served in World War I and II. Eddy was HWS president from 1936-42. During World War II, a marine lieutenant colonel, he became the Naval Attaché and Naval Attaché for Air in Cairo. He worked with Navy intelligence and the Office of Strategic Services for the duration of the war. Eddy, an expert at wielding American power’s political and economic tools, became a key figure in the formation of the Central Intelligence Agency. In 1946, he returned to Washington, D.C., to work for the state department. He helped draft the legislation that enabled the creation of the CIA. Eddy maintained ties to the CIA for the rest of his life.
5 Beldar Conehead. During the early years of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” a famous comedy bit featured cone-headed extraterrestrials. Beldar (Dan Aykroyd) and Prymaat (Jane Curtin) found themselves stranded in New Jersey after a recon mission for their home planet Remulak went awry. On Earth, they lived as typical suburban humans. Beldar got a job, but their background story was somewhat sketchy. In the 1993 movie based on the series, Beldar Conehead says he attended Hobart College — a nod to Warren Littlefield, Hobart Class of 1974, who was then-NBC entertainment president.
4 William Smith. Everyone knows Smith as a Geneva nurseryman, philanthropist, supporter of women’s suffrage, and college founder. Few know that he was an ardent spiritualist. Spiritualism swept the country and the world in the 19th century and stressed communication between the living and the dead. Others who practiced it were Mary Todd Lincoln, Thomas Edison, Queen Victoria, and Marie Curie, so Smith was in good company. Some spiritualists conducted seances to contact the dead; Smith used automatic writing. Automatic writing allowed a person to produce written words from the dead while in a trance. Smith filled his books with messages from deceased family members and others. Today, the Colleges store his books of automatic writing in the Warren Hunting Smith Library.
3 Lacrosse with Native American teams. Lacrosse fever began in 1897 when Dr. Joseph Leighton, the Hobart chaplain, brought the Native American sport to campus. He served as head coach and was also the team’s star player. The most memorable games often were not against collegiate competition. In 1900, the New York Times reported that a team from the Iroquois Six Nations defeated Hobart twice. The Iroquois games continued periodically, with the last one reported by the 1952 Hobart yearbook — final score: Hobart 19, Onondagas 6. These games were fondly remembered by alums as rough-and-tumble matches that knew no boundaries or time limits and spilled over into the surrounding town.
2 Anti-gravity research. Quietly tucked beneath the trees outside Albright Auditorium since 1961 is a curious “tombstone.” Its cryptic message reads: “Erected to remind students of the blessings forthcoming when a semi-insulator is discovered in order to harness gravity as a free power and reduce airplane accidents.” The stone was linked to a gift to the Colleges of “gravity grant” stocks from Roger Babson, the founder of Babson College. He was intrigued by the notion of anti-gravity and inclined to further scientific research in this area. So far as it is known, no anti-gravity research was ever done at Hobart and William Smith.
1 ‘Hobart’s Greatest Fan.’ Art Kenney was born in 1880. In the early 1900s, he worked as a caterer for the Sigma Phi fraternity. Art and his brother also belonged to a barbershop quartet that performed at various parties, picnics, fraternity outings, and Hobart football rallies. Then he became a practice pitcher for the baseball team and, by 1918, had become a fixture at Hobart games, where he led the student cheers.
Kenney was well known for his shoeshine shop on South Exchange Street. In the 1920s, William Smith students were prohibited from smoking on campus, so they went to Art’s shop to smoke and listen to jazz records. As the word of these “transgressions” got out, the dean of William Smith put the shop off-limits. She said Art was running a place of ill repute. That didn’t stop the women (a survey then noted that 50 percent of William Smith students smoked). From 1918-60, Art missed only one Hobart home game. Alums marveled at his encyclopedic memory of athletics and Hobart’s teams. He became known to all as “Hobart’s Greatest Fan.” Art died in 1968 and is buried with his wife, Mary, in the Sand Hill Cemetery in Ontario County.