GENEVA — A Juneteenth celebration event will take place on Saturday at the Geneva Little League fields.
Juneteenth — a combination of “June” and “nineteenth” — is also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day. It is the oldest known celebration of slavery’s demise in the United States, commemorating the day on June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger informed people in Galveston, Texas, that President Abraham Lincoln had freed enslaved people in rebel states 2½ years earlier and pressed locals to comply.
The local celebration starts at noon and runs until 4 p.m. This year’s event is going to be a day of volunteer service for the restoration of the Little League site on Hamilton Street behind Wendy’s.
Geneva Little League board members, team managers and coaches are requesting the help of local residents.
“Little League has been a program for youth in our city for over 65 years. It has been a vital part of our youth and families socialization, skills building and for developing lifelong friendships,” said Lucile Mallard, president of the local NAACP chapter. “My family has been involved in Geneva Little League for four generations as players, managers, coaches, umpires and as parents. We have seen the program have as many as 500 or more players, family and friends present on opening day. That has changed.”
She said the reason the NAACP, the African American Men’s Association of Geneva and other groups have decided to celebrate this day by supporting Geneva Little League is because the facility needs “a lot of work to bring it back to the beautiful site it used to be.”
“We are (I am) asking former players, managers, coaches, family members, masons, and contractors to help us make this vision a reality,” Mallard said. “Paint will be provided by the NAACP. Please show up and bring your own tools to paint, mow lawns, and clean up to beautify this park again.”
The Geneva Little League Park was rededicated in 2007 by the former board in honor of the late Henry McDonald, who was the first African American professional football player (in 1911 for the Rochester Jeffersons of the New York Pro Football League), and he played professional baseball in America. A member of the Geneva Sports Hall of Fame, in 1937 he was named head football coach at DeSales High School, becoming the first Black American to coach high school football in New York State. He also umpired for Geneva Little League for many years and is remembered for the quote, “It’s a Dandy.” He died on June 12, 1976.
“On a personal appeal I will be donating $100 and ask at least 49 other people to donate $100 (or whatever you can) to help raise $5,000 on that day to cover some of the boards operating expenses,” Mallard said. “Let us come together and do our part to support our youth.”
Checks should be made payable to Geneva Little League.
Refreshments will be served. For further information contact Mallard at (315) 759-3885.