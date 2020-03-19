ROCHESTER — Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre has found a way to share performances with fans.
Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley will produce a daily live streamed concert series, Stars in the House, to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
New shows will air daily at 2 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen and conversations with Rudetsky between each tune. Rudetsky will encourage live viewers to donate, and Wesley will give updates from The Fund as well as shout-outs to people donating in real time.
Info: https://actorsfund.org.