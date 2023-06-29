GENEVA — On June 13, Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes celebrated the 27th Annual Sharing the Light Award.
Established in 1995, the Sharing the Light Award is presented annually to people from across the Finger Lakes area who dedicate their time and energies toward making the community a better place.
A sold-out crowd filled the Scandling Center on the campus of Hobart and William Smith Colleges for the event.
Honored were:
Brain Finnerty (Ontario County), Bob Hegeman (Wayne County), Ellen Hughes (Seneca County), Victor & Delores Nelson (Ontario County), Eleanor Parker (Yates County), and Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson (Cayuga County).
“The commitment of our honorees to the community is an inspiration. Their good works have truly provided light to those around them. We were so pleased to honor them and to celebrate the work of our agency,” said Frank A. Capozzi Jr., Executive Director.
Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes has served Ontario, Seneca, Cayuga, Yates, and Wayne Counties since 1982. It provides a range of social service and advocacy programs in response to its mission of serving people in need, especially children and families at risk, and advocating for social justice. To learn more about Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes please visit www.catholiccharitiesfl.org