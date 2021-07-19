GENEVA — The Echomen don’t get together often these days, but when they do, local charities benefit.
The band that started when the members were in middle school in the late 1960s will reunite for two concerts later this month, fundraisers for scholarships offered by the Geneva’s African American Men’s Association and the Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Committee.
Ventosa Vineyards will host the first show July 23. The second show will be July 30 at Club 86. They will honor the memory of James Richmond Sr., the father of one of the band members and a Geneva civil rights icon who passed away Jan. 2.
James Richmond Jr. recalled his father and the fathers of others in the group, every weekend driving them around to gigs, many out of town, before any of them were old enough to have a license. In addition to being the co-founder of the Geneva NAACP and the African American Men’s Club, Richmond Sr. was also a proud supporter of his son’s music.
The group consists of lead guitarist Gary Ventura, drummer Steve Cocola, bass guitarist Jim Harrison, saxophonist and lead vocalist Richmond, and keyboardist Don Damick. The Echomen first started playing together when they were in the eighth grade. They are all members of Geneva High’s Class of 1970.
“We usually play together once or twice a year,” Damick said. “Sometimes, we don’t even practice first.”
Richmond joked that this time they may practice on Thursday night because he can’t sing in the same keys anymore that he did in high school.
The Echomen modeled themselves after another popular Geneva band, Wilmer and the Dukes, and played a number of their songs as well as a lot of 1960s classical, soul, R&B and classic rock covers, including tunes by Wilson Pickett, James Brown, the Rascals and the Temptations.
“We will have a CD that actually just arrived today,” said Richmond, who lives in Farmington and has his own band, Prime Time Funk. “It’s a live CD of when the Echomen played last in 2019 at the Cracker Factory.”
Damick also remembered his own dad, Jim, doing a lot of the driving. Damick said that all of the parents are gone now; Richmond Sr. was the last to pass away. It’s appropriate, Damick said, for these shows to be benefits for the organizations he loved.
“I think he would like the fundraiser being for those groups,” Richmond Jr. said. “They were really his babies.”
Each year, the MLK Committee and the African American Men award thousands of dollars in scholarship to students of color from Geneva who plan to continue their education. The fundraisers help make that possible.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at Ventosa for a buffet-style dinner, including stuffed chicken breast or braised Tuscan beef, Yukon Gold whipped potatoes, and salad until 7 p.m.
The show is 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 for show-only and $35 for dinner and show. Reservations are required and can be made by purchasing tickets on Ventosa’s website www.Ventosa Vineyards.com or at Ventosa. Tickets will be handed out at the door after presenting your name. Special seating arrangements cannot be accommodated. Pre-sale tickets are available through July 22. Tickets are available at the door the day of the show, if space permits.
The Club 86 show on July 30 also will begin at 7 p.m. with dinner available to purchase beginning at 6 p.m. Call Club 86 at (315) 789 4955 or email Events@Club86events.com for more details.