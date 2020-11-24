GENEVA — For the fifth consecutive year, El Morro Restaurant and Catering owner Rafael Diaz will continue his tradition of offering free dinners for those in need on Thanksgiving Day.
Meals will be takeout only due to COVID-19 safety guidelines and include: two kinds of turkey (traditional roasted turkey and Puerto Rican style prepared with wine), rice and beans, and salad.
El Morro typically serves 35 people each year on a first-come, first-serve basis. Dinners will be served Thursday from 1-6 p.m. or until they are gone.
El Morro Restaurant and Catering, and Las Corozas S.P.R. Bar & Club are at 284 Exchange St.
El Morro serves Puerto Rican and Latin food Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 .m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Las Corozas S.P.R. Bar & Club opened recently and serves beer, wine and cocktails, with a focus on tropical beverages. The club also features live music and DJs as allowed by current New York state COVID-19 guidelines.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/Las-Corozas-SPR-Bar-and-Club-LLC-108415700752183 for more information.