GENEVA — In honor of Juneteenth, the local NAACP chapter and the African American Men’s Association teamed up on a community service project that benefited the Geneva Little League fields.
The project began on June 19 and lasted weeks with hundreds of hours’ worth of work and thousands of dollars’ worth of materials donated. Many community members chipped in, including Hobart and Williams Smith Colleges President Joyce Jacobsen, City Manager Sage Gerling and her family, some city councilors and many volunteers.
Lucile Mallard, president of the local NAACP, said the reason the NAACP, the AAMA and other groups decided to celebrate Juneteenth by supporting Geneva Little League was because the facility needed “a lot of work to bring it back to the beautiful site it used to be.”
“Little League has been a program for youth in our city for over 65 years. It has been a vital part of our youth and families socialization, skills building and for developing lifelong friendships,” she said.
The Geneva Little League Park was rededicated in 2007 by the former board in honor of the late Henry McDonald. He was the first African American professional football player (in 1911 for the Rochester Jeffersons of the New York Pro Football League) and played professional baseball in America. He is a member of the Geneva Sports Hall of Fame and in 1937 was named head football coach at DeSales High School, becoming the first Black American to coach high school football in New York state. He also umpired for Geneva Little League for many years. He died on June 12, 1976.
At tonight’s regular Geneva City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Valentino is expected to make a proclamation recognizing this community project. Members of the NAACP, the AAMA, and a host of Geneva Little Leaguers and their families are expected to be in attendance.