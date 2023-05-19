GENEVA — In April, multiple organizations and businesses provided volunteer support at the Community Lunch Program administered by Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes. The Geneva Rotary Club, Wegmans, Lockwood Health, Arc Ontario, and Hobart and William Smith Colleges all provided volunteers to help prepare and serve freshly prepared nutritious meals during the month.
“The Community Lunch Program simply could not operate without the efforts of volunteers who are so generous with their time and talent,” said Frank Capozzi Jr., executive director of Catholic Charities. “Alongside these groups, we are truly blessed to have dozens of dedicated volunteers everyday to help us to deliver this critical service to the community.”
The program runs daily, year-round with the help of different volunteer groups each month.
Freshly prepared nutritious lunches are served Monday through Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the United Methodist Church. Guests can sit and enjoy their meal or take meals to go. The program is open to anyone in need of a meal, with no questions or barriers. In 2022, nearly 18,000 meals were served to the community; in 2023, the program will exceed that number.
For 40 years, the Community Lunch Program has operated in partnership between Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes and the Geneva Interfaith Council. The Methodist church has long been the home of the program, providing use of its dining area and kitchen. Teams of volunteers dedicate their time and efforts daily to help prepare meals. If you, your business or organization are interested in volunteering, contact Catholic Charities at 315-789-2235.
Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes has served Ontario, Seneca, Cayuga, Yates, and Wayne Counties since 1982. It provides a range of social service and advocacy programs in response to its mission of serving people in need, especially children and families at risk, and advocating for social justice. To learn more about Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes please visit www.catholiccharitiesfl.org.