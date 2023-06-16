GENEVA — The Sons and Daughters of Italy Geneva Lodge 2397 has become a real international lodge in recent months.
Dave Cook, a lodge member and an active Rotarian, has become involved with the Reunite Cultures Fund, which organizes trips abroad for groups of Rotarians and also brings foreign students and adults to the United States for tours.
Cook and Palma Fratto Evans, president of the Geneva lodge, organized three such stops at the Geneva Lodge: a dinner for touring Moroccans and lunches for young Lithuanian folk dancers and Armenian students.
The Moroccan group was on a tour of the United States led by Vitaly Bezrodnov, leader of the RCF, which was formerly known as the Rotary Children’s Fund. Several Moroccan students at Hobart and William Smith Colleges dined with their fellow countrymen.
The main program of the RCF is to run and manage Cultural Youth Exchange Program “Golden Gate.” Since 2003 more than 50 groups of young people from Morocco, Lithuania, Armenia, Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Croatia, Serbia and Italy, among others, had an opportunity to travel abroad to learn about the USA and introduce their culture to American People.
The Moroccans, Armenians and Lithuanians learned about Geneva and Genevans learned about them. And oh yes, all the international visitors loved the food served at the OSDIA lodge.